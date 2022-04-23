Chamber candidate forum to be held Monday

Voters wanting to know where candidates stand on issues can find out on Monday during the Burke County Chamber of Commerce candidate forum.

The forum will be held starting at 5:30 p.m. in the Leviton Auditorium on the campus of Western Piedmont Community College. The event is free, according to information from the chamber.

The forum will include candidates for Burke Count sheriff, commissioners and NC Senate District 46, according to information from the chamber.

Haven Worley, member relations specialist with the chamber, said candidates will not know the questions beforehand. Audience members will not be able to submit questions during he event, she said.

The primary election is May 17. Early voting for the primary election starts at 8 a.m. Thursday. Voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on Saturday, May 14. Those hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be no voting on May 16.

The race for sheriff, as well as races for county commissioner, clerk of court and N.C. Senate District 46, are on the Republican primary ballot. No Democrat candidates for those seats will be on a primary ballot.

Primary election early voting sites will be:

Burke County Board of Elections, 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.

Burke County Senior Center, 501 N. Green St., Morganton.

Glen Alpine Town Hall, 103 Pitt St., Glen Alpine.

Hildebran Library/Senior Center, 109 S. Center St., Hildebran.

Rutherford College Town Hall, 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College.

In addition to sheriff, county commissioners and NC Senate District 46, the clerk of court race also will be on the Republican primary election ballot.

There are sample ballots at the board’s office or on its website at burkenc.org/2414/elections.

Voters can request an absentee ballot on a form through May 10. They have until 5 p.m. May 17 for them or a near relative to hand deliver the absentee ballot to the board of elections.

Primary election results will be posted to the North Carolina Board of Elections website at ncsbe.gov.

For information, call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.