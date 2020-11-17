Close race for NC chief justice going to recount

RALEIGH — The extremely close race for N.C. Supreme Court chief justice will have a recount, as incumbent Cheri Beasley on Tuesday formally asked for one while challenger Paul Newby holds a narrow lead with final tallies posted in almost all 100 counties.

Newby, the senior associate justice, had about 365 more votes than Beasley from nearly 5.4 million ballots counted for the race, according to figures from the State Board of Elections. Only Rockingham County had not completed counting all of its qualifying ballots. Its county elections board planned to meet Tuesday afternoon.

Beasley, a Democrat and the state's first Black female chief justice, had until noon to ask the board to conduct the machine recount, in which ballots will be run through tabulation machines. State law allows a trailing candidate to seek a recount if the margin is 10,000 votes or less.

Beasley's lawyer filed the formal request Tuesday morning for the recount, which state election officials say will be completed by Nov. 25. County recount activity is open to the public to view.

Beasley campaign manager Benjamin Woods said the campaign would also file formal protests challenging recent decisions by county boards to reject counting more than 2,000 absentee and provisional ballots turned in.