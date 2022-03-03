Democrat files for county commissioner in Burke

Another candidate has filed to run for county commissioner in Burke County.
Democrat Steve W. Starnes filed on Tuesday to run for one of the two seats up for election to the Burke County Board of Commissioners this year. Incumbents of the two seats are Republicans Wayne Abele and Maynard Taylor.
Election filing ends at noon on Friday. The Burke County Board of Elections opens at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Other candidates who have filed to run for election this year are:
- Republicans for county commissioners (two seats open) — Tom Johnson, Jennie Cook, Randy Burns, Beth Heile and Phil Smith.
- Republicans for sheriff — Richard Epley and Banks Hinceman
- Republicans for Clerk of Court — Crystal Carpenter, Bryan Steen and Eric Duckworth
- Democrat for Clerk of Court — Becky Weatherman
- Republican for NC House Seat 86 — Hugh Blackwell
- Republican for NC Senate Seat 46 — Warren Daniel
- Democrat for a US House of Representatives: Pam Genant
Election filing in the state started again on Feb. 24 after being abruptly stopped on Dec. 8 due to challenges to state redistricting maps.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections said candidates who filed before the filing was suspended on Dec. 8 do not need to re-file if they still want to run for the same office. However, those candidates can withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible. The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on Tuesday, according to the state elections board.
The last day to register to vote or make changes is April 22 but people can register and vote on the same day during the early voting period, according to elections officials. People also can make updates such as a change of address during early voting but will not be able to change their political affiliation.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on May 10.
Absentee ballots can be returned at any early voting location but on Election Day will have to be returned in person at the Burke County Board of Elections office.
Early voting for the primary election will start on April 28 and run through May 14. Weekday early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on the last day of early voting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Burke County Board of Elections.
Early voting sites in 2022 will be at the Burke County Board of Elections, Glen Alpine Town Hall, East Burke Library and Senior Center in Hildebran, Burke County Senior Center and Rutherford College Town Hall.
Filing for Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor in Burke County (two seats) starts June 13 and ends July 1.
The State Board of Elections said on Friday that it is reminding residents that state and county election officials will never go door-to-door conducting any type of election business.