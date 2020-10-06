Dorian Palmer, candidate for Burke County commissioner

2. Is there anything more you believe the county could do regarding COVID-19?

Yes, we need a mask mandate at the local level, because science shows masks work. In fact, at this point, it is our only defense against this virus. I do believe our Health Department is doing an amazing job at keeping the community at-large informed. I believe that if we work together, utilizing all municipalities and county officials to institute AND enforce a mandate that comes from “our own,” it would be much more effective than a mandate from Raleigh. I also believe that COVID-19 relief funds could have been spent in a much more efficient manner. I believe that money that is being spent on improvements to county buildings could have been better utilized in other areas, like our school system, to provide more resources to keep our students and teachers safe.

3. What do you believe the county should focus on in the next four years?