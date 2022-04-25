Drexel board looking for someone to fill empty seat

DREXEL — The mayor of the town of Drexel has stepped down, and his replacement is expected to be sworn in next month.

But the board of aldermen is still looking for someone to fill a vacant seat on the board.

Mayor Danny Ritchie resigned from the board, citing personal reasons, on March 17 at a budget workshop, Town Manager Sherri Bradshaw said. Before becoming mayor, Ritchie served as an alderman from 2005 until 2015, when he won the mayoral race, she said.

Mayor Pro Tem Dennis Anthony was chosen to replace Ritchie as mayor by the board during its April 5 meeting. He is expected to be sworn in at the May 3 meeting, Bradshaw said.

So the board is now looking for someone to fill Anthony’s seat. Anthony won re-election in 2021.

Bradshaw said the town has received three applications from residents wanting to step up to fill the seat. The town will accept applications for the seat until 5 p.m. May 18. Anyone interested can pick up an application at Town Hall or call the town at 828-437-7421, according to information from the town. Applicants have to live within the town limits.

Bradshaw said once the applications have been received, an advisory committee made up of two aldermen and three residents will review and interview the applicants. The board adopted that procedure of filling a seat on the board of aldermen in 2018, she said.

The board of aldermen hopes to be able to appoint someone to fill the seat at its June meeting, Bradshaw said.

The person appointed will serve in the seat until 2023. Whoever wins the seat in 2023 will serve Anthony’s unexpired term, which ends in 2025, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County.

The mayor serves a two-year term, meaning Anthony will serve in that seat until 2023. The seat will be up for election that year, Mace said.

The News Herald tried to contact Ritchie but was unsuccessful.