Early voting ends Saturday

Daily voter turnout this week has seen more than 1,000 people cast a ballot.

But voting has slacked off by a couple of hundred ballots over the past few days, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County.

As of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, she said approximately 12,460 people had cast a ballot in the county during early voting.

Monday saw 1,138 ballots cast and 1,336 ballots were cast on Tuesday in Burke, according to information from the Burke County Board of Elections.

“I am pleased with the turnout and hope it continues through Saturday,” Mace said.

Early voting runs through Saturday, with weekday hours from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Voting hours for Saturday will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The five early voting sites in Burke County are:

Burke County Board of Elections, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.

Glen Alpine Town Hall, located at 103 Pitt St., Glen Alpine.

Burke County Senior Center in Morganton, located at 501 N. Green St., Morganton.

Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College.

Hildebran Library/Senior Center, located at 101 Old State N.C. 10 W., Hildebran.

Local races on the ballot are:

County commissioners (two seats): Republicans Randy Burns and Phil Smith and Democrats Steve Starnes and Kyle Whisnant.

Clerk of Court: Republican Crystal Carpenter and Democrat Becky Weatherman.

Sheriff: Republican Banks Hinceman faces no opposition.

N.C. Senate District 46: Republican Warren Daniel and Democrat Billy Martin.

N.C. House District 86: Republican Hugh Blackwell faces no opposition.

Voters also will vote for the nonpartisan Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (two seats). The two candidates are unopposed and are Joshua Pless and Joseph Wenzel.

For more information on candidates for the N.C. Supreme Court and N.C. Court of Appeals, see the state board’s Judicial Voter Guide 2022: Midterm General Election at https://bit.ly/3CJTRjM.

While early voting has been going relatively smoothly in Burke County, North Carolina elections officials continue to receive complaints and questions about mass mailings and text messages to voters about the general election. The N.C. State Board of Elections said it and county boards of elections are not sending out the mailings and text messages. It said the mailings and text messages come from private political groups.

The state board said such communications have become a common get-out-the-vote tool for political organizations. They use the state’s public voter records and perhaps purchase additional private data like phone numbers from a vendor, and then reach out to voters to encourage them to vote. Sometimes their data is incorrect or outdated. For example, a text message may claim that you haven’t voted when, in fact, you voted a day before receiving the text.

“While we know these communications can be annoying and confusing, the purpose of most of them is to encourage voters to exercise their right to vote,” Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections, said in a release. “Elections officials share that goal and encourage voters to seek out trusted sources of elections information, including the State Board and county boards of elections.”

The General Election is Nov. 8.

To look up your ballot, precinct or voting history, www.ncsbe.gov.