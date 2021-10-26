Early voting for municipal, school board races ends Saturday

Voters wanting to cast their ballot for school board or a municipal race during early voting have until Saturday to do it.

Turnout for early voting in Burke County remains low but did pick up some on Monday.

The Burke County Board of Elections reported that 316 ballots were cast on Monday, which is the first time it has seen more than 300 ballots cast in a single day. Friday saw just shy of 300 ballots, coming in at 290 votes. Previous days of early voting has seen far below 300 ballots cast.

Early voting hours on weekdays are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last day to cast a ballot during early voting is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Early voting sites in Burke County are:

Burke County Board of Elections, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., # 100, Morganton

Burke County Library/Senior Center, Located at 101 Main Ave. W., Hildebran

Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College

Burke County Senior Center, located at 501 N. Green St., # 100, Morganton