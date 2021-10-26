 Skip to main content
Early voting for municipal, school board races ends Saturday
Early voting for municipal, school board races ends Saturday

Generic ballot
Voters wanting to cast their ballot for school board or a municipal race during early voting have until Saturday to do it.

Turnout for early voting in Burke County remains low but did pick up some on Monday.

The Burke County Board of Elections reported that 316 ballots were cast on Monday, which is the first time it has seen more than 300 ballots cast in a single day. Friday saw just shy of 300 ballots, coming in at 290 votes. Previous days of early voting has seen far below 300 ballots cast.

Early voting hours on weekdays are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last day to cast a ballot during early voting is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Early voting sites in Burke County are:

Burke County Board of Elections, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., # 100, Morganton

Burke County Library/Senior Center, Located at 101 Main Ave. W., Hildebran

Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College

Burke County Senior Center, located at 501 N. Green St., # 100, Morganton

Tents have been added at the early voting sites for curbside voters in case of rain. Curbside voting is only for people who cannot physically come into the early voting site.

Those who are not registered to vote can register and vote on the same day during the early voting period.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

Races in Burke County this year are:

School Board

Central District — Buddy Armour and Tiana Sims

Eastern District — Leslie Ritchie Taylor and Scott Lambert

Western District (two seats) — Aaron Johnson, Seth Hunt, Jane Sohovich, Rhonda Ensley, Randy Fox, Katherine Magnotta and Robert Brown

Morganton City Council

District No. 3 — Chris Hawkins

District No. 4 — Wendy Cato

Valdese Town Council

Mayor — Charlie Watts, Annemarie Baker and Jimmy Jacumin

Ward No. 1 — Andy Thompson

Ward No. 2 — Paul Mears

Ward No. 3 — Rexanna Lowman and Mary Ethridge

Connelly Springs

Mayor — Johnny Berry and Dennis Seagle

Board of Aldermen (three seats) — Terry Childers, Carroll Turner, Jeffrey Beck and Josh Phillips.

Drexel

Mayor — Danny Ritchie

Board of Aldermen (two seats) — Matt Johnson and Dennis Anthony

Glen Alpine

Mayor — Bob Benfield

Board of Aldermen (three seats) — Michelle Lewis, Sheila Perkins and Jason Miller.

Rutherford College

Mayor — Mike Duncan

Council (three seats) — Zachary Cagle, Gregory Peck, Kress Berry, Starr-Nell Bowman, Gerald Smith and Darel Malcolm.

Hildebran

Mayor — Wendell Hildebrand, Mary Lowman and Jimmy Lynn

Council (three seats) — Ben Honeycutt, Jody York and Mike Smith.

Anyone with questions about this year’s election can call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.

