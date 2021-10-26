Early voting for municipal, school board races ends Saturday

Voters wanting to cast their ballot for school board or a municipal race during early voting have until Saturday to do it.
Turnout for early voting in Burke County remains low but did pick up some on Monday.
The Burke County Board of Elections reported that 316 ballots were cast on Monday, which is the first time it has seen more than 300 ballots cast in a single day. Friday saw just shy of 300 ballots, coming in at 290 votes. Previous days of early voting has seen far below 300 ballots cast.
Early voting hours on weekdays are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The last day to cast a ballot during early voting is Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Early voting sites in Burke County are:
Burke County Board of Elections, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., # 100, Morganton
Burke County Library/Senior Center, Located at 101 Main Ave. W., Hildebran
Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College
Burke County Senior Center, located at 501 N. Green St., # 100, Morganton
Tents have been added at the early voting sites for curbside voters in case of rain. Curbside voting is only for people who cannot physically come into the early voting site.
Those who are not registered to vote can register and vote on the same day during the early voting period.
Election Day is Nov. 2.
Races in Burke County this year are:
School Board
Central District — Buddy Armour and Tiana Sims
Eastern District — Leslie Ritchie Taylor and Scott Lambert
Western District (two seats) — Aaron Johnson, Seth Hunt, Jane Sohovich, Rhonda Ensley, Randy Fox, Katherine Magnotta and Robert Brown
Morganton City Council
District No. 3 — Chris Hawkins
District No. 4 — Wendy Cato
Valdese Town Council
Mayor — Charlie Watts, Annemarie Baker and Jimmy Jacumin
Ward No. 1 — Andy Thompson
Ward No. 2 — Paul Mears
Ward No. 3 — Rexanna Lowman and Mary Ethridge
Connelly Springs
Mayor — Johnny Berry and Dennis Seagle
Board of Aldermen (three seats) — Terry Childers, Carroll Turner, Jeffrey Beck and Josh Phillips.
Drexel
Mayor — Danny Ritchie
Board of Aldermen (two seats) — Matt Johnson and Dennis Anthony
Glen Alpine
Mayor — Bob Benfield
Board of Aldermen (three seats) — Michelle Lewis, Sheila Perkins and Jason Miller.
Rutherford College
Mayor — Mike Duncan
Council (three seats) — Zachary Cagle, Gregory Peck, Kress Berry, Starr-Nell Bowman, Gerald Smith and Darel Malcolm.
Hildebran
Mayor — Wendell Hildebrand, Mary Lowman and Jimmy Lynn
Council (three seats) — Ben Honeycutt, Jody York and Mike Smith.
Anyone with questions about this year’s election can call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.