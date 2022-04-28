Early voting for primary election starts today

Burke County voters will get their chance to cast their ballot in the primary election starting today.

Early voting starts at 8 a.m. in five locations throughout the county. Voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on Saturday, May 14. Those hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be no voting on May 16.

Primary election day is May 17. Primary results will be posted to the North Carolina Board of Elections website at www.ncsbe.gov.

Early voting sites will be:

Board of Elections, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.

Burke County Senior Center, located at 501 N. Green St., Morganton.

Glen Alpine Town Hall, located at 103 Pitt St., Glen Alpine.

Hildebran Library/Senior Center, located at 109 S. Center St., Hildebran.

Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College.

Local races in the primary are:

Burke County Board of Commissioners (two seats)

Republicans Randy Burns, Jennie Cook, Tom Johnson, Beth Heile, Phil Smith and Frank R. Smith Jr. There will be no Democrats running for the seats in the primary election.

Burke County Clerk of Court (one seat)

Republicans Crystal Carpenter, Bryan Steen and Eric Duckworth.

There are no Democrats running for the seat in the primary election.

Burke County Sheriff (one seat)

Republicans Banks Hinceman and Richard Epley.

There are no Democrats running for the seat.

N.C. Senate District 46 (one seat)

Republicans Warren Daniel and Mark Crawford.

There are no Democrats running for the seat in the primary election.

District 10 of the U.S. House of Representatives (one seat)

Republicans Patrick McHenry, Richard Speer, Michael Magnotta, Jeff Gregory and Gary Robinson.

Democrats Pam Genant and Michael Felder.

There are sample ballots at the Burke County Board of Elections or on its website at www.burkenc.org/2414/Elections.

During early voting, people can register to vote and cast a ballot on the same day and also can update their registration such as a change of address but will not be able to change their political affiliation.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on May 10.

Absentee ballots can be returned at any early voting location but on Election Day will have to be returned in person at the Burke County Board of Elections office.

The 2022 general election will be on Nov. 8.

For additional information, contact the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.