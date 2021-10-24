Early voting turnout in Burke remains low

Voting turnout has remained low, with less than 300 ballots being cast daily so far.
As of Thursday, only 1,519 people had cast a ballot during early voting, according to numbers from the Burke County Board of Elections.
Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, called the turnout disappointing and disheartening because people aren’t exercising their right to vote. She said the four early voting sites in the county have no lines and it only takes a few minutes to cast a ballot.
“That is terrible,” Mace said about the total number of votes cast. “We have four sites open and the majority of the county doesn’t see the importance of voting. The poll workers are disappointed and I’m sure the candidates are disappointed.”
Mace said the early voting sites that have seen the biggest turnout are the ones in Morganton — the Burke County Board of Elections and the Burke County Senior Center.
“We really need people to come out and vote next week and next Saturday,” Mace said on Friday.
Early voting sites in Burke County are:
Burke County Board of Elections, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., # 100, Morganton
Burke County Library/Senior Center, Located at 101 Main Ave. W., Hildebran
Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College
Burke County Senior Center, located at 501 N. Green St., # 100, Morganton
Early voting for the November Burke County Board of Education and municipal elections runs through Oct. 30.
Early voting hours on weekdays are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The only Saturday voting is the last day, which will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 30.
Tents have been added at the early voting sites for curbside voters in case of rain. Curbside voting is only for people who cannot physically come into the early voting site.
Those who are not registered to vote can register and vote on the same day during the early voting period.
The deadline for voters to submit an absentee ballot request form for the November election is Tuesday.
Election Day is Nov. 2.
Races in Burke County this year are:
School Board
Central District — Buddy Armour and Tiana Sims
Eastern District — Leslie Ritchie Taylor and Scott Lambert
Western District (two seats) — Aaron Johnson, Seth Hunt, Jane Sohovich, Rhonda Ensley, Randy Fox and Katherine Magnotta
Morganton City Council
District No. 3 — Chris Hawkins
District No. 4 — Wendy Cato
Valdese Town Council
Mayor — Charlie Watts, Annemarie Baker and Jimmy Jacumin
Ward No. 1 — Andy Thompson
Ward No. 2 — Paul Mears
Ward No. 3 — Rexanna Lowman and Mary Ethridge
Connelly Springs
Mayor — Johnny Berry and Dennis Seagle
Board of Aldermen (three seats) — Terry Childers, Carroll Turner, Jeffrey Beck and Josh Phillips.
Drexel
Mayor — Danny Ritchie
Board of Aldermen (two seats) — Matt Johnson and Dennis Anthony
Glen Alpine
Mayor — Bob Benfield
Board of Aldermen (three seats) — Michelle Lewis, Sheila Perkins and Jason Miller.
Rutherford College
Mayor — Mike Duncan
Council (three seats) — Zachary Cagle, Gregory Peck, Kress Berry, Starr-Nell Bowman, Gerald Smith and Darel Malcolm.