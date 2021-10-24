Early voting turnout in Burke remains low

Voting turnout has remained low, with less than 300 ballots being cast daily so far.

As of Thursday, only 1,519 people had cast a ballot during early voting, according to numbers from the Burke County Board of Elections.

Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, called the turnout disappointing and disheartening because people aren’t exercising their right to vote. She said the four early voting sites in the county have no lines and it only takes a few minutes to cast a ballot.

“That is terrible,” Mace said about the total number of votes cast. “We have four sites open and the majority of the county doesn’t see the importance of voting. The poll workers are disappointed and I’m sure the candidates are disappointed.”

Mace said the early voting sites that have seen the biggest turnout are the ones in Morganton — the Burke County Board of Elections and the Burke County Senior Center.

“We really need people to come out and vote next week and next Saturday,” Mace said on Friday.

Early voting sites in Burke County are:

Burke County Board of Elections, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., # 100, Morganton