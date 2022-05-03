Early voting turnout slow in Burke

Early voting turnout appears to be on pace with the last several non-presidential elections.

But Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, would like to see more people take advantage of early voting this primary election.

At the end of voting on Monday, 1,507 people had voted, with 1,260 of them voting a Republican ballot and 247 of them voting a Democratic ballot, Mace said.

By 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday, 175 people had cast a ballot.

Voters who are registered unaffiliated can choose which ballot they want in the primary election. A primary decides which candidates will move on to the General Election in November.

Mace said this primary’s early voting turnout so far is similar to the turnout the county saw during the 2019 election. She said the 2019 and 2021 early voting was slow but then election day turnout was a lot higher.

“I still think it’s going to pick up in early voting,” Mace said about the current election.

At least that’s what she would like to see happen.

Early voting is a convenience that also helps people avoid waiting in a line on election day, she said. Primary election day is May 17.

Early voting hours are from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on Saturday, May 14. Those hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be no voting on May 16.

Early voting sites are:

Board of Elections, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.

Burke County Senior Center, located at 501 N. Green St., Morganton.

Glen Alpine Town Hall, located at 103 Pitt St., Glen Alpine.

Hildebran Library/Senior Center, located at 109 S. Center St., Hildebran.

Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College.

Mace said the five early voting sites have hand sanitizer at the door, wipes to clean up voting stations, and pens are re-sanitized after each use and masks are available for those who want one. And each site has election workers standing by to help, she said.

“We’d love to see a good turnout,” Mace said.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on May 10. Absentee ballots can be returned at any early voting location but on Election Day will have to be returned in person at the Burke County Board of Elections office.

During early voting, people can register to vote and cast a ballot on the same day and also update their registration such as a change of address but can’t change their political affiliation.

Local races in the primary are:

Burke County Board of Commissioners (two seats)

Republicans Randy Burns, Jennie Cook, Tom Johnson, Beth Heile, Phil Smith and Frank R. Smith Jr. There will be no Democrats running for the seats in the primary election.

Burke County Clerk of Court (one seat)

Republicans Crystal Carpenter, Bryan Steen and Eric Duckworth.

There are no Democrats running for the seat in the primary election.

Burke County Sheriff (one seat)

Republicans Banks Hinceman and Richard Epley.

There are no Democrats running for the seat.

N.C. Senate District 46 (one seat)

Republicans Warren Daniel and Mark Crawford.

There are no Democrats running for the seat in the primary election.

District 10 of the U.S. House of Representatives (one seat)

Republicans Patrick McHenry, Richard Speer, Michael Magnotta, Jeff Gregory and Gary Robinson.

Democrats Pam Genant and Michael Felder.

There are sample ballots at the Burke County Board of Elections or on its website at www.burkenc.org/2414/Elections.

The 2022 general election will be on Nov. 8.

For additional information, contact the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.