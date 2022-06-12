Election filing for Soil and Water board starts Monday

Election filing for most offices took place months ago and a primary election was held.

But filing for seats on the Soil and Water Conservation District in Burke County has yet to begin.

Filing for the two seats up on the board starts at noon Monday and ends at noon on July 1. The filing fee is $5, according to the Burke County Board of Elections.

Incumbent board members whose seats are up for election are Matt Johnson and Joseph Wentzel, said Debbi Mace, director of elections for Burke County.

There is no primary election for the two seats. Those who file will face off in the General Election on Nov. 8, Mace said.

The non-partisan Soil and Water Conservation District Board is made up of five members, three of which are elected by voters and two of which are appointed by the state Soil and Water Conservation Commission, according to information from Burke County. The four-year terms are staggered, the information says.

Districts promote the wise use and management of natural resources - soil, water, air, plants and animals. The Burke Soil and Water Conservation District’s objectives are secured largely through voluntary cooperation of landowners, according to information from the county.

The district also provides educational services for schools, civic groups and many other organizations, the county says.

Soil and Water Conservation Districts are subdivisions of State Government. There are 96 Districts in North Carolina, covering the state’s 100 counties.

The local Soil and Water Conservation District board meets at 8:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of the month at the Burke County Agricultural Building, located at 130 Ammons Drive, Morganton.