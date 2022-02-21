Election filing starts up again Thursday

People thinking about running for election this year who haven’t filed yet will be able to starting Thursday.

Filing will start again at 8 a.m. on Thursday and end at noon on March 4.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections said candidates who filed before the filing was suspended on Dec. 8 do not need to re-file if they still want to run for the same office. However, those candidates can withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible. The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on March 1, according to the state elections board.

The last day to register to vote or make changes is April 22 but people can register and vote on the same day during the early voting period, according to elections officials. People also can make updates such as a change of address during early voting but will not be able to change their political affiliation.

The last day to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on May 10.

Absentee ballots can be returned at any early voting location but on Election Day will have to be returned in person at the Burke County Board of Elections office.