Election filing starts up again Thursday

People thinking about running for election this year who haven’t filed yet will be able to starting Thursday.
Filing will start again at 8 a.m. on Thursday and end at noon on March 4.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections said candidates who filed before the filing was suspended on Dec. 8 do not need to re-file if they still want to run for the same office. However, those candidates can withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible. The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on March 1, according to the state elections board.
The last day to register to vote or make changes is April 22 but people can register and vote on the same day during the early voting period, according to elections officials. People also can make updates such as a change of address during early voting but will not be able to change their political affiliation.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on May 10.
Absentee ballots can be returned at any early voting location but on Election Day will have to be returned in person at the Burke County Board of Elections office.
Early voting for the primary election will start on April 28 and run through May 14. Weekday early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on the last day of early voting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Burke County Board of Elections.
Early voting sites in 2022 will be at the Burke County Board of Elections, Glen Alpine Town Hall, East Burke Library and Senior Center in Hildebran, Burke County Senior Center and Rutherford College Town Hall.
Filing for Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor in Burke County (two seats) starts June 13 and ends July 1.
The State Board of Elections said on Friday that it is reminding residents that state and county election officials will never go door-to-door conducting any type of election business.
The state elections board said it is aware that some private individuals are going door-to-door seeking information from North Carolina voters about the 2020 general election. The state board said those individuals are not election officials.
The state board recommends:
- If a person comes to your house claiming to be an elections worker, ask them to verify their identity and their organization.
- It is not necessary to answer your door, let anyone inside or disclose any information about your voter record or private information to anyone who comes to your home.
- If you have any questions about voting or elections in North Carolina, contact your county board of elections or the State Board of Elections at 919-814-0700.
- You can always check your voter registration status through the State Board’s “Voter Search” tool at bit.ly/35h1kK3. If you are not registered or need to update your registration, applications are available on the State Board website at bit.ly/3s6FWjJ and at all county boards of elections offices. You may also register or update your voter registration online with the North Carolina DMV, if you have an NC driver’s license or non-operator’s identification, at bit.ly/3v6psdi.