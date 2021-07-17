Election filing wraps up for most municipal races in Burke

Most candidates for the town of Hildebran races waited until the last day to file for election, with three of them running for mayor.

Friday was the last day of election filing for Connelly Springs, Drexel, Glen Alpine, Rutherford College, Hildebran and Rhodhiss.

The mayor’s race in Hildebran will pit incumbent Wendell Hildebrand against challengers Jimmy Lynn and Mary Lowman, who all filed Friday.

Three candidates also filed over the final two days for the three seats open on the Hildebran Town Council. Incumbents Ben Honeycutt and Mike Smith filed for re-election, and former council member Jody York filed to run.

In Rutherford College, six people ended up filing for the three council seats up for grabs. Gerald Smith and Darel Malcolm both filed Thursday for Rutherford College Town Council to join candidates Zachary Cagle, Gregory Peck, Kress Berry and Starr-Nell Bowman.

Voters in the town also will decide the mayor’s race between incumbent Gary McClure and challenger Mike Duncan.

In Connelly Springs, Terry Childers and Carroll Turner both filed for re-election Thursday for a seat on the Connelly Springs Board of Aldermen to join incumbent Josh Phillips and Jeffrey Beck for three seats up this year.