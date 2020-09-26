Elections director: Stop sending multiple mail-in ballot requests

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For those voters who keep sending in multiple mail-in ballot requests, the Burke County Board of Elections has a request.

Stop.

Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said there are people who have sent in four or five mail-in ballot requests.

“Please, please stop doing that,” Mace said.

It is causing headaches and extra work for elections staff. So far, the elections office has received around 5,500 mail-in ballot requests, not including the duplicate requests, Mace said. Each request has to be hand-entered into the system, she said.

Only one mail-in request counts and only one ballot will be mailed to the voter making the request, Mace said.

Mace didn’t have an exact number of the duplicate requests but she said, “it’s a ton.”

As of Tuesday, the Burke County elections office has sent out more than 5,300 mail-in ballots. Mace said the office has already received nearly 1,400 of those ballots back.

And those filling out mail-in ballots should only use a black ballpoint pen. Voters should not use a Sharpie to mark a ballot, Mace said. Using one will cause “bleeding through” issues with the ballot, she said.