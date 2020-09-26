Elections director: Stop sending multiple mail-in ballot requests

For those voters who keep sending in multiple mail-in ballot requests, the Burke County Board of Elections has a request.
Stop.
Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said there are people who have sent in four or five mail-in ballot requests.
“Please, please stop doing that,” Mace said.
It is causing headaches and extra work for elections staff. So far, the elections office has received around 5,500 mail-in ballot requests, not including the duplicate requests, Mace said. Each request has to be hand-entered into the system, she said.
Only one mail-in request counts and only one ballot will be mailed to the voter making the request, Mace said.
Mace didn’t have an exact number of the duplicate requests but she said, “it’s a ton.”
As of Tuesday, the Burke County elections office has sent out more than 5,300 mail-in ballots. Mace said the office has already received nearly 1,400 of those ballots back.
And those filling out mail-in ballots should only use a black ballpoint pen. Voters should not use a Sharpie to mark a ballot, Mace said. Using one will cause “bleeding through” issues with the ballot, she said.
Voters should follow instructions by the “A” at the top of the ballot, Mace said.
As for mistakes on ballots, the State Board of Elections announced on Tuesday changes to the absentee voting process to make it easier for a voter to fix problems with their absentee ballot.
The state board said the changes were included in a joint motion asking the court to approve a settlement with plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed by the North Carolina Alliance for Retired Americans. The lawsuit challenged various absentee voting processes in North Carolina, the board said.
In the joint motion filed Tuesday in Wake County Superior Court, the parties agree that the witness requirement for absentee voters will remain in place. The witness must fill out required fields on the ballot return envelope, including their name, address and signature, the state board said.
The state board said so far in the 2020 General Election, incomplete witness information is the main problem with absentee ballot envelopes. Previous state board guidance required those voters to cast a new ballot, the board said.
The state board will allow a voter whose witness does not fill out required fields on the envelope to correct that mistake through an affidavit of the voter. Numbered Memo 2020-19, updated and reissued Tuesday, describes the process, the board said.
Under the agreement, the following issues can be cured by the voter completing and returning an affidavit sent to them by their county board of elections:
Voter did not sign the Voter Certification
Voter signed in the wrong place
Witness or assistant did not print name
Witness or assistant did not print address
Witness or assistant did not sign
Witness or assistant signed on the wrong line
Under the joint motion, the plaintiffs agree not to continue to pursue additional changes they had sought, including the elimination of the absentee witness requirement, a requirement that boards of elections pay for return postage, and the lifting of prohibitions on who can assist with and deliver absentee request forms.
While the five-member state board, both Democrats and Republicans, agreed unanimously to make the changes, the issue has become political. The two Republican state board members resigned Wednesday and Republican officials in the state have called the settlement a collusion between Democrats and the plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
Democratic Party leaders in the state have said the resignation of the two state elections board members was a coordinated stunt with the Republican Party and an effort to cast doubt on the outcome of the upcoming election.
