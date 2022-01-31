Elections officials, candidates wait for NC court decision

While the battle over redistricting maps are being fought in the courts, elections officials and potential candidates for 2022 are waiting.
The North Carolina Supreme Court is expected to take up the case over redistricting on Wednesday. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the North Carolina General Assembly House Bill 605 on Friday, saying it was an attempt by Republican legislators to control the election timeline and undermine the voting process. The bill would have moved the primary election to June 7.
The primary election was originally set to take place in March but because of challenges to redistricting was then moved to May 17.
The N.C. Supreme Court suspended candidate filing on Dec. 8 for all offices for the 2022 primary election and pushed back the 2022 primary while legal challenges to the new districts were considered.
After an order from a three-judge panel of the Superior Court of Wake County upheld state legislative and congressional district maps being challenged in redistricting-related lawsuits, candidate filing was set to resume on Feb. 24.
In the meantime, elections officials are waiting.
“We’re on standstill,” said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County.
She said there have been people calling her office wanting to know when they can file for office.
Mace said because of the court battles, her office can’t do anything to prepare the ballots or order supplies for absentee mail ballots.
“Our hands are tied,” Mace said.
However, two people recently opened campaign committees in preparation of filing and running for office, Mace said.
On Jan. 25, Democrat Kyle Whisnant and Republican Phil Smith each opened a campaign committee to run for a county commissioner seat.
Candidates in Burke County who filed for election before it was stopped on Dec. 8 are:
- Republicans for county commissioners (2 seats open) - Tom Johnson, Jennie Cook and Randy Burns
- Republicans for sheriff - Richard Epley and Banks Hinceman
- Republicans for Clerk of Court - Bryan Steen and Crystal Carpenter
- Democrats for Clerk of Court: Becky Weatherman
- Republicans for NC House Seat 86 - Hugh Blackwell
- Republicans for NC Senate Seat 46 - Warren Daniel
Candidates in Burke County who have opened campaign committees but have not filed are:
- Republicans for county commissioners - Beth Heile, who opened a campaign committee on Jan. 10; Pam Deloach, who opened a campaign committee on Aug. 24.
- Republicans for Clerk of Court - Eric Duckworth