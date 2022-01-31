Elections officials, candidates wait for NC court decision

While the battle over redistricting maps are being fought in the courts, elections officials and potential candidates for 2022 are waiting.

The North Carolina Supreme Court is expected to take up the case over redistricting on Wednesday. Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the North Carolina General Assembly House Bill 605 on Friday, saying it was an attempt by Republican legislators to control the election timeline and undermine the voting process. The bill would have moved the primary election to June 7.

The primary election was originally set to take place in March but because of challenges to redistricting was then moved to May 17.

The N.C. Supreme Court suspended candidate filing on Dec. 8 for all offices for the 2022 primary election and pushed back the 2022 primary while legal challenges to the new districts were considered.

After an order from a three-judge panel of the Superior Court of Wake County upheld state legislative and congressional district maps being challenged in redistricting-related lawsuits, candidate filing was set to resume on Feb. 24.

In the meantime, elections officials are waiting.