It’s been seven years since North Carolina voters have needed a form of identification to cast a ballot but it appears they could need one this November.

The mostly partisan battle over voter ID is one that has been fought in the state’s courts for years, with some saying it’s another form of voter suppression, while the other side says it ensures voter integrity.

In late April, the Republican majority North Carolina Supreme Court reversed a trial court decision that struck down the 2018 voter ID law. The trial court had ruled that GOP legislators passed the law in part to retain General Assembly control by discouraging Black Democrats from voting in legislative elections. But Associate Justice Phil Berger Jr. wrote, in part, that the trial judges erred in relying on a federal court ruling striking down a 2013 voter ID law as tainted by racial discrimination.

Although a federal lawsuit challenging the voter ID law is still pending, the State Board of Elections said Friday that staff would start working toward “a smooth rollout” of the ID requirement with municipal elections this fall.

Voters also previously approved a separate photo voter ID mandate for the state constitution, although that amendment remains stuck in litigation that wouldn’t affect Friday’s ruling.

State Board of Elections officials say they are moving ahead with preparations for implementing voter ID.

The state elections board says when a voter checks in to vote at a polling place, they will be asked to show an acceptable photo ID. Election workers will check to see if the picture on the ID reasonably resembles the voter. The address on the photo ID does not have to match the voter registration records, according to the elections board.

The last election where voters had to show ID was the November 2016 election, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County.

While most people will likely use their driver’s license as their voter ID, the state elections board says other forms will be accepted.

Voters without an ID can get a “No Fee ID Card” from N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles offices, the state board says. And voters will soon be able to get a free ID from their county board of elections.

The state elections board says other acceptable forms of ID include:

U.S. Passport or U.S. Passport card

College or university student ID approved by the State Board of Elections (coming soon)

State or local government or charter school employee ID approved by the State Board of Elections

Military or veterans ID card issued by the U.S. government

Tribal enrollment card issued by a tribe recognized by the state or federal government

ID card issued by an agency of the U.S. government or the state of North Carolina for a public assistance program

Mace said even those voting absentee by mail will have to include a copy of their ID.

She said three envelopes will be included inside the absentee-by-mail packet. She said inside will be a return envelope and in that will be an envelope to put the ballot in and an envelope for a copy of their voter ID or an ID Exception Form explaining why they don’t have a voter ID.

The state elections board says photo ID is not required for military or overseas voters who vote using special absentee voting procedures that federal law makes available for such voters.

Mace said anyone voting absentee by mail will need two witnesses to sign the ballot to say they witnessed that voter marking the ballot.

During the 2021 election, when people didn’t need an ID, a couple of hundred people voted by absentee by mail, Mace said.

And just like the ID Exception for absentee voters, if a voter can’t show photo ID when voting in person, they can still vote by filling out an ID Exception Form, according to state elections board information.

The state elections board says permitted exceptions to the photo ID requirement include the voter has a reasonable impediment to showing photo ID (lack of transportation, lost or stolen ID, disability or illness, family responsibilities, etc.); the voter has a religious objection to being photographed; or the voter was a victim of a natural disaster within 100 days of Election Day.

For more information, see ncsbe.gov/voter-ID and “FAQ: Voter ID”. These web pages will be updated frequently with the latest information.

