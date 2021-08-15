Filing for school board, Morganton and Valdese wraps up

Just one person added their name to the roster of candidates for school board, the city of Morganton and town of Valdese as filing ended at noon Friday.

Robert Brown filed Friday for the Western District of the Burke County Board of Education, making him the seventh candidate running for the two seats up in the district.

Brown joins Aaron Johnson, Seth Hunt (incumbent), Jane Sohovich (incumbent), Rhonda Ensley, Randy Fox and Katherine Magnotta.

The top vote getter in November will win the seat Hunt currently holds, and the second-highest voter getter will win the unexpired term currently held by Sohovich. Sohovich was appointed in late April to fill the seat after board member Edna Weller, who won re-election in 2019, but stepped down in March. The unexpired term will end in 2023.

The one seat up for grabs in the Central District will see incumbent Buddy Armour face off against newcomer Tiana Sims.

And in the Eastern District, long-time school board member Sam Wilkinson did not file for re-election so two new candidates, Leslie Ritchie Taylor and Scott Lambert, will vie for the seat in November.