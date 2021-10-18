First 2 days of early voting extremely slow

Turnout for the first two days of early voting in the school board and municipal races was abysmal.

With four sites in Burke County, 209 votes were cast on Thursday, the first day of early voting.

Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County said, while municipal elections are always slower than presidential elections, she’s surprised by the low turnout.

Mace said 209 is the lowest first-day turnout that she can ever remember.

“I’m kind of shocked,” Mace said. “I thought it would be quite a bit more than this.”

And the slow turnout continued on Friday.

Mace said nearly an hour and a half after it opened, the early voting site in Rutherford College still hadn’t anyone vote on Friday.

“The turnout is just terribly, terribly slow,” Mace said.

But there’s still plenty of time to vote before early voting ends.

Early voting for the November Burke County Board of Education and municipal elections runs through Oct. 30.