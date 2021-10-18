First 2 days of early voting extremely slow

Turnout for the first two days of early voting in the school board and municipal races was abysmal.
With four sites in Burke County, 209 votes were cast on Thursday, the first day of early voting.
Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County said, while municipal elections are always slower than presidential elections, she’s surprised by the low turnout.
Mace said 209 is the lowest first-day turnout that she can ever remember.
“I’m kind of shocked,” Mace said. “I thought it would be quite a bit more than this.”
And the slow turnout continued on Friday.
Mace said nearly an hour and a half after it opened, the early voting site in Rutherford College still hadn’t anyone vote on Friday.
“The turnout is just terribly, terribly slow,” Mace said.
But there’s still plenty of time to vote before early voting ends.
Early voting for the November Burke County Board of Education and municipal elections runs through Oct. 30.
Early voting hours on weekdays are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The only Saturday voting is the last day, which will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 30.
“I sure wish people would come out and exercise their right to vote,” Mace said.
Sites for early voting in Burke County are:
Burke County Board of Elections, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., #100, Morganton
Burke County Library/Senior Center, Located at 101 Main Ave. W, Hildebran
Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College
Burke County Senior Center, located at 501 N. Green St., #100, Morganton
Mace said the early voting site at Glen Alpine Town Hall will not be open this election because it’s not needed. She said the site is only used as an early voting site during even-year elections.
Mace said she’s hoping voters will turn out to cast a ballot this election because these races are the ones that affect people’s lives most directly.
She said tents have been added at the early voting sites for curbside voters in case of rain. Curbside voting is only for people who cannot physically come into the early voting site.
As for COVID-19 precautions, Mace said she hopes people will follow social distancing recommendations, be patient and wear a mask. She said early voting sites will have masks for those who need one and there will be plenty of hand sanitizer for people to use.
Those who are not registered to vote can register and vote on the same day during the early voting period.
The deadline for voters to submit an absentee ballot request form for the November elections is Oct. 26.
Election Day is Nov. 2.
Races in Burke County this year are:
School Board
Central District — Buddy Armour and Tiana Sims
Eastern District — Leslie Ritchie Taylor and Scott Lambert
Western District (two seats) — Aaron Johnson, Seth Hunt, Jane Sohovich, Rhonda Ensley, Randy Fox and Katherine Magnotta
Morganton City Council
District No. 3 — Chris Hawkins
District No. 4 — Wendy Cato
Valdese Town Council
Mayor — Charlie Watts, Annemarie Baker and Jimmy Jacumin
Ward No. 1 — Andy Thompson
Ward No. 2 — Paul Mears
Ward No. 3 — Rexanna Lowman and Mary Ethridge
Connelly Springs
Mayor — Johnny Berry and Dennis Seagle
Board of Aldermen (three seats) — Terry Childers, Carroll Turner, Jeffrey Beck and Josh Phillips.
Drexel
Mayor — Danny Ritchie
Board of Aldermen (two seats) — Matt Johnson and Dennis Anthony
Glen Alpine
Mayor — Bob Benfield
Board of Aldermen (three seats) — Michelle Lewis, Sheila Perkins and Jason Miller.
Rutherford College
Mayor — Mike Duncan
Council (three seats) — Zachary Cagle, Gregory Peck, Kress Berry, Starr-Nell Bowman, Gerald Smith and Darel Malcolm.
Hildebran
Mayor — Wendell Hildebrand, Mary Lowman and Jimmy Lynn
Council (three seats) — Ben Honeycutt, Jody York and Mike Smith.
Anyone with questions about this year’s election can call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.