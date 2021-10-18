 Skip to main content
First 2 days of early voting extremely slow
Poll workers wait for voters to show up at the early voting site at the Burke Senior Center in Morganton on Friday. So far, turnout has been low, election officials say.

 Chrissy Murphy, The News Herald

Turnout for the first two days of early voting in the school board and municipal races was abysmal.

With four sites in Burke County, 209 votes were cast on Thursday, the first day of early voting.

Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County said, while municipal elections are always slower than presidential elections, she’s surprised by the low turnout.

Mace said 209 is the lowest first-day turnout that she can ever remember.

“I’m kind of shocked,” Mace said. “I thought it would be quite a bit more than this.”

And the slow turnout continued on Friday.

Mace said nearly an hour and a half after it opened, the early voting site in Rutherford College still hadn’t anyone vote on Friday.

“The turnout is just terribly, terribly slow,” Mace said.

But there’s still plenty of time to vote before early voting ends.

Early voting for the November Burke County Board of Education and municipal elections runs through Oct. 30.

Early voting hours on weekdays are from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The only Saturday voting is the last day, which will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 30.

“I sure wish people would come out and exercise their right to vote,” Mace said.

Sites for early voting in Burke County are:

Burke County Board of Elections, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., #100, Morganton

Burke County Library/Senior Center, Located at 101 Main Ave. W, Hildebran

Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College

Burke County Senior Center, located at 501 N. Green St., #100, Morganton

Mace said the early voting site at Glen Alpine Town Hall will not be open this election because it’s not needed. She said the site is only used as an early voting site during even-year elections.

Mace said she’s hoping voters will turn out to cast a ballot this election because these races are the ones that affect people’s lives most directly.

She said tents have been added at the early voting sites for curbside voters in case of rain. Curbside voting is only for people who cannot physically come into the early voting site.

As for COVID-19 precautions, Mace said she hopes people will follow social distancing recommendations, be patient and wear a mask. She said early voting sites will have masks for those who need one and there will be plenty of hand sanitizer for people to use.

Those who are not registered to vote can register and vote on the same day during the early voting period.

The deadline for voters to submit an absentee ballot request form for the November elections is Oct. 26.

Election Day is Nov. 2.

Races in Burke County this year are:

School Board

Central District — Buddy Armour and Tiana Sims

Eastern District — Leslie Ritchie Taylor and Scott Lambert

Western District (two seats) — Aaron Johnson, Seth Hunt, Jane Sohovich, Rhonda Ensley, Randy Fox and Katherine Magnotta

Morganton City Council

District No. 3 — Chris Hawkins

District No. 4 — Wendy Cato

Valdese Town Council

Mayor — Charlie Watts, Annemarie Baker and Jimmy Jacumin

Ward No. 1 — Andy Thompson

Ward No. 2 — Paul Mears

Ward No. 3 — Rexanna Lowman and Mary Ethridge

Connelly Springs

Mayor — Johnny Berry and Dennis Seagle

Board of Aldermen (three seats) — Terry Childers, Carroll Turner, Jeffrey Beck and Josh Phillips.

Drexel

Mayor — Danny Ritchie

Board of Aldermen (two seats) — Matt Johnson and Dennis Anthony

Glen Alpine

Mayor — Bob Benfield

Board of Aldermen (three seats) — Michelle Lewis, Sheila Perkins and Jason Miller.

Rutherford College

Mayor — Mike Duncan

Council (three seats) — Zachary Cagle, Gregory Peck, Kress Berry, Starr-Nell Bowman, Gerald Smith and Darel Malcolm.

Hildebran

Mayor — Wendell Hildebrand, Mary Lowman and Jimmy Lynn

Council (three seats) — Ben Honeycutt, Jody York and Mike Smith.

Anyone with questions about this year’s election can call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.

