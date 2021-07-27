First day election filing for school board, Valdese sees plethora of candidates

The first day of election filing for school board, Morganton and Valdese saw a large turnout Monday.

Election filing for the city of Morganton, town of Valdese and Burke County Board of Education started Monday and ends at noon on Aug. 13.

In the school board races, two incumbents, Seth Hunt and Jane Sohovich, and newcomer Aaron Johnson filed for the two seats up in the Western District, while another newcomer, Leslie Ritchie Taylor, filed for the Eastern District Seat and Buddy Armour filed for re-election to the Central District seat.

In the town of Valdese, three people filed on the first day for the mayor’s race. Retired town fire chief Charlie Watts, former county commissioner and state senator Jimmy Jacumin and newcomer Annemarie Baker filed to become the town’s next mayor. Current Mayor Chip Black announced in March he would not run for the seat again.

Andy Thompson filed for re-election to the Ward No. 1 council seat. Insurance agent Paul Mears filed for the Ward No. 2 seat and retired educator Rexanna Lowman filed for the Ward No. 3 seat on the town council.

And in Morganton, Chris Hawkins filed for re-election to the District No. 3 seat on the city council.

The seats up this year and the filing fees are: