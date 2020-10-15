First day of early voting sees large turnout locally

Moore said racial equality is one of the most important issues to her in this election.

“Fairness for everyone is a big issue, especially in our community,” she said.

For others, the issue of voting early was especially crucial, as it could decide the ultimate fate of the country.

“I’m happy to have (my vote) done,” Eddie Dale said. “(The most important issue to me is) that we get the right person in there. If the wrong person gets in there, then the country will be destroyed.”

Sheri Walker, 65, said she was excited to come out to early voting, despite multiple recent surgeries.

“I’m very excited to be here at all,” Walker said. “I like to do my duty and vote when I can – I’ve always voted.”

Walker said the main issue in her view is expanding Medicare.

“It’s ridiculous,” Walker said. “I’m a diabetic. They pay really good for everything except my diabetes medicine. It's like if you have diabetes, they don’t care if you die or what. There’s no way that people can afford that medicine at the prices they give.”