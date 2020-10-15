First day of early voting sees large turnout locally

Local residents flocked to voting sites Thursday during the first day of the early voting period.
The county’s five early voting sites – the Burke County Board of Elections Office, the Burke County Senior Center, East Burke Senior Center, Glen Alpine Town Hall and Rutherford College Town Hall – were open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The News Herald chatted with local residents at the Burke County Senior Center on Thursday to discuss the issues that were most important to them.
One local voter, a health care worker, said health care is the most important issue to her during this election cycle.
She said despite waiting in line for more than 30 minutes, she was happy she got the chance to vote early.
“Watching everything happen unfold on the news, so I’m happy that we’re allowed now to go and vote,” she said. “I appreciate how well organized it is. It’s a pretty day, and not that long of a line.”
Myra Moore said she was excited to vote early because she works for a nonprofit organization that has campaigned for expanding voter registration.
“This is what we’ve been doing the last six months,” Moore said.
Rather than being annoyed by the long wait lines, Moore said the lines were an encouraging sign for her.
Moore said racial equality is one of the most important issues to her in this election.
“Fairness for everyone is a big issue, especially in our community,” she said.
For others, the issue of voting early was especially crucial, as it could decide the ultimate fate of the country.
“I’m happy to have (my vote) done,” Eddie Dale said. “(The most important issue to me is) that we get the right person in there. If the wrong person gets in there, then the country will be destroyed.”
Sheri Walker, 65, said she was excited to come out to early voting, despite multiple recent surgeries.
“I’m very excited to be here at all,” Walker said. “I like to do my duty and vote when I can – I’ve always voted.”
Walker said the main issue in her view is expanding Medicare.
“It’s ridiculous,” Walker said. “I’m a diabetic. They pay really good for everything except my diabetes medicine. It's like if you have diabetes, they don’t care if you die or what. There’s no way that people can afford that medicine at the prices they give.”
Paul Abare said he was “ecstatic” to be voting Thursday, and has voted in every election for the last 50 years.
“I just can’t wait to have my voice heard and get the nation moving in a more positive direction,” Abare said.
Abare, like others, listed eliminating racial tensions as one of the most pressing issues in his view, along with getting the coronavirus under control.
Clayton Speagle, 74, said Thursday was his first time voting.
“I’ve only seen one person in 74 years that I’d want to vote for,” he said. “It’s the first time I’ve ever heard someone positive on what they can do for our country.”
Speagle said candidates’ trustworthiness was an issue that was most important to him this election cycle.
“If (candidates) don’t keep their promises, I don’t vote for them,” he said.
Diane Gooden said she had been waiting for the first day of early voting, and was very excited that the day had finally come to cast her vote.
Gooden had a host of issues that she wanted to see addressed during this election.
“I’m concerned about police brutality,” Gooden said. “I like to say that all lives matter, but not all lives are equal. I’m concerned about the children at the border.”
The early voting period runs through Oct. 31.
Early voting will continue Friday from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:
» Board of Elections office, located at 2128 S. Sterling St. Suite 100 in Morganton
» Burke County Senior Center, located at 501 N. Green St. in Morganton
» East Burke Senior Center, located at 101 Old State Highway 10 W in Hildebran
» Glen Alpine Town Hall, located at 103 Pitt St. in Glen Alpine, and
» Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd. in Rutherford College
