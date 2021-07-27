First days election filing for school board, Valdese sees plethora of candidates

The first day of election filing for school board, Morganton and Valdese saw a large turnout Monday, but only one person filed on Tuesday.
Election filing for the city of Morganton, town of Valdese and Burke County Board of Education started Monday and ends at noon on Aug. 13.
In the school board races, two incumbents, Seth Hunt and Jane Sohovich, and a newcomer Aaron Johnson filed for the two seats up in the Western District, while another newcomer Leslie Ritchie Taylor filed for the Eastern District Seat and Buddy Armour filed for re-election to the Central District seat.
In the town of Valdese, three people filed on the first day for the mayor’s race. Retired town fire chief Charlie Watts, former county commissioner and state senator Jimmy Jacumin and newcomer Annemarie Baker filed to become the town’s next mayor. Current Mayor Chip Black announced in March he would not run for the seat again.
Andy Thompson filed for re-election to the Ward No. 1 council seat. Insurance agent Paul Mears filed for the Ward No. 2 seat and retired educator Rexanna Lowman filed for the Ward No. 3 seat on the town council.
And in Morganton, incumbent Wendy Cato filed for re-election to the District No. 4 seat on Tuesday, while Chris Hawkins filed Monday for re-election to the District No. 3 seat on the city council.
Four seats are up for election on the Burke County Board of Education and the filing fee is $20. The four seats are:
Central District (incumbent Buddy Armour);
Eastern District (incumbent Sam Wilkinson);
Western District, Two seats (incumbents Seth Hunt and Jane Sohovich)
Two seats are up for the Morganton City Council and the filing fee is $20. The two seats up are:
District No. 3 (incumbent Chris Hawkins)
District No. 4 (incumbent Wendy Cato)
The mayor’s seat and three seats on the council are up for election and the filing fee for the mayor’s race is $12 and council seats are $10. The seats up are:
Valdese Mayor (incumbent Chip Black)
Ward No. 1 (incumbent Andy Thompson)
Ward No. 2 (incumbent Susan Stevenson)
Ward No. 3 (incumbent Roy Sweezy)
The election is Nov. 2. For additional information on the election and voting, contact the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.