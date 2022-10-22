First two days of early voting see good turnout

The first two days of early voting saw more than 2,500 people cast ballots in the General Election.

Thursday was the first day of early voting and a total of 1,422 people cast a ballot, while a total of 1,244 cast a ballot on Friday for a total so far of 2,666, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County.

Mace said the two-day totals are just slightly below 2020 General Election early voting numbers.

“Still a really good turnout thus far,” Mace said.

Early voting runs through Saturday, Nov. 5, with weekday hours from 8 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. and voting hours for the last day will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The five early voting sites in Burke County are:

Burke County Board of Elections, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.

Glen Alpine Town Hall, located at 103 Pitt St., Glen Alpine.

Burke County Senior Center in Morganton, located at 501 N. Green St., Morganton.

Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College.

Hildebran Library/Senior Center, located at 101 Old State N.C. 10 W., Hildebran.

Local races on the ballot are:

County commissioners (two seats): Republicans Randy Burns and Phil Smith and Democrats Steve Starnes and Kyle Whisnant.

Clerk of Court: Republican Crystal Carpenter and Democrat Becky Weatherman.

Sheriff: Republican Banks Hinceman faces no opposition.

N.C. Senate District 46: Republican Warren Daniel and Democrat Billy Martin.

N.C. House District 86: Republican Hugh Blackwell faces no opposition.

Voters also will vote for the nonpartisan Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (two seats). The two candidates are unopposed and are Joshua Pless and Joseph Wenzel.

For more information on candidates for the N.C. Supreme Court and N.C. Court of Appeals, see the state board’s Judicial Voter Guide 2022: Midterm General Election at https://bit.ly/3CJTRjM.

As with previous early voting, people who aren’t registered to vote can register and vote at the same time during the early voting period. Those who register and vote on the same day must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Voters also can update their name or address during the early voting period, say elections officials.

The General Election is Nov. 8.

Anyone registered to vote can request an absentee-by-mail ballot. To request a mail-in ballot, voters can call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010 or go online at the State Board of Elections at https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home.

The absentee ballot request form should be mailed back in or returned in person to the county board of elections. The county board of elections must receive the completed and signed absentee request form by 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.

The state board is asking that all voters respect the rights of others to participate in the election. Intimidating any voter is a crime. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election official immediately, according to the state board.

For questions or more information, call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010 or visit online at www.burkenc.org/2414/Elections or visit the N.C. State Board of Elections at www.ncsbe.gov.