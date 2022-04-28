Frank Smith, Republican candidate for Burke County Board of Commissioners

Name: Frank Smith

Party Affiliation: Republican

Seeking Office: Burke County Board of Commissioners

Age: 58

Profession: Semi retired Contract Sonographer

Education: BSBA Industrial Engineering, Managenment, AS CardioVascular Sonography

Family: I am Single and live with my 13 year old daughter

Community Involvement: I have been involved in the community as a Soccer Coach, Soccer Referee, Mentor and multiple hours of volunter work.

1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony?

No felony

2. Do you currently owe back property taxes?No back taxes

3. How do you believe commissioners should address facility inadequacies for the health department and social services?Our inadequacies in our health department need to be addressed. The current building houses not only the health department but other services like the county education department. The space is dated and in need of upgrading on a cost analysis system. As a commissioner, first I want to make sure all allocated funding is being used properly based on cost evaluation not just speculation. Next, proper employment expectations on current work needs to be evaluated. In all decisions, long-term evaluations need to be conducted and stop the processes of just adding more funding to a broken system.

4. What are your feelings on commissioners creating a long-term regional drug rehabilitation facility?I do not feel that a long term drug rehabilitation center needs to paid for by only the citizens of Burke County. It sounds like a quality idea but will lead to multiple counties and other States bringing their people to our facility. This will put the costs totally on Burke county citizens and I will never agree to that. Just think of the cost to build a structure, pay for the upkeep, employee the Doctors and staff without any outside revenue. The area has many facilities that we need to explore first before asking our Burke County Citizens to pay for another.

5. There has been controversy over the placement of the Confederate statue on the Old Burke County Courthouse square and a call to create a committee to discuss/address its location. What decisions would you like to see the board of commissioners make on the statue/committee?The only controversy that I have heard of and seen that occurred was from individuals that did not live in Burke County and came here to create trouble. I was downtown and saw what happened and will never faulter to pressure from outside influences that have nothing to do with our citizenship in our county.

6. What priorities do you think the board should set to live up to its “All About Advancing” slogan?I was not part of the discussion of the slogan “All About Advancing.” The current County Commission came up with that slogan. With that in mind, our county needs to advance with obtaining high-tech employment opportunities without changing the beauty of our County.

7. What makes you qualified to become a commissioner?First of all, I grew up in Burke County and have always voted here for every election since I was 18. My ability to listen to the residents and their concerns are my main focus. I will work full time for the citizens because I do not represent a business, organization or institution. My time is yours and since have worked as a cost evaluator and manager for General Motors, worked for the healthcare industry and for the Army, let me work for you.