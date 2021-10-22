Hildebran mayoral candidate profiles

Editor’s note: The following are unedited responses to questionnaires sent to candidates. Jimmy Lynn, candidate for mayor, did not respond.
Hildebran
Mayor
Name: Wendell Hildebrand
Age: 58
Profession: Construction Manager for Caldwell County Habitat for Humanity
Education: BS from Appalachian State University; AFA from Western Piedmont Community College; Graduate of East Burke High School and Hildebran Junior High School
Family: Wife — Bonnie Hildebrand, Daughter Erin and Son Riley
Community Involvement: Burke County Library Board; Deacon and Trustee-Abee’s Grove Baptist Church; Previously served on Hildebran Town Council; Volunteer with HHDA and Town of Hildebran Cruise-In’s; Helped Establish Hildebran Heritage Museum; Active in community theatre
1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
2. Do you currently owe delinquent property taxes? No
3. What do you want to see happen to the former high school property?
I want to see a replica of the former tower built, a permanent stage, and a splash pad creating a family-friendly venue for all ages to enjoy.
I would also like to see a memorial wall built to honor our veterans and educators.
4. What do you think the town and council can do to attract new business and expand its tax base?
One thing we can do is highlight and promote existing businesses in town. This will show prospective business owners that they will have the support of the Town.
Adding amenities for families to enjoy, as mentioned above, would help draw new residents to town.
Work with the county and state to acquire grants which encourage businesses with higher paying jobs to come to Hildebran.
5. If elected, what would your top priorities be for the town?
Expediting the process to clean up and improve the center of town as mentioned above.
Accomplishing our goals without raising the tax rate.
Holding events to bring families back to town and hosting opportunities to enjoy the current amenities, such as the auditorium, the gymnasium and the Hildebran Community Park.
Name: Mary Lowman
Age: 72
Profession: Retired
Education: Graduate of Fred T Foard High School
Family: 1 son, Larry L Lowman
Community Involvement: Currently serving on the Hildebran Planning Board and active in my church.
1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
2. Do you currently owe delinquent taxes? No
3. What would you want to see happen to the former high school property?
First of all, I would like to see the property be cleaned up and made usable. The property meant so much to many people that I think with the right discussions that were started and would continue, the property can be made to be the true center of downtown Hildebran. The tower can be rebuilt to be a functional addition to the downtown Royal Park while the whole site can serve as a gathering place for the community.
4. What do you think the town and council can do to attract new business and expand its tax base?
The town owns very little infrastructure like sewers and water to leverage new businesses. So, the two best selling points to new businesses are its location to I-40 and Hwy 321 for transportation of goods while also having one of the lowest tax rates in the county. Those were huge selling points for Synergy Labs coming to town. As for expanding the tax base, the best way to do that would be to annex property into town limits voluntarily by citizens who already identify as being from Hildebran, use its resources, but live outside the limits. Hildebran had the largest percentage loss of citizens in the last survey of towns in the county. Parks are nice amenities for people moving into town, but the number one reason people move is because of jobs. The town and Council needs to continue to keep taxes low to encourage job growth, which will encourage tax base growth.
5. If elected, what would your top priorities be for the town?
My priorities would be based on the needs of the town. The town needs to keep taxes low, which can be achieved by being smart with our money. The town needs to continue maintaining and improving our streets and sidewalks for the safety of our citizens. Lastly, the town needs a defined downtown area with flourishing businesses and fun amenities. Working with the current town staff and manager is critical to continue the growth of the last two years in achieving big things for little Hildebran.