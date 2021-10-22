Hildebran mayoral candidate profiles

Age: 72

Profession: Retired

Education: Graduate of Fred T Foard High School

Family: 1 son, Larry L Lowman

Community Involvement: Currently serving on the Hildebran Planning Board and active in my church.

1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No

2. Do you currently owe delinquent taxes? No

3. What would you want to see happen to the former high school property?

First of all, I would like to see the property be cleaned up and made usable. The property meant so much to many people that I think with the right discussions that were started and would continue, the property can be made to be the true center of downtown Hildebran. The tower can be rebuilt to be a functional addition to the downtown Royal Park while the whole site can serve as a gathering place for the community.

4. What do you think the town and council can do to attract new business and expand its tax base?