Hildebran town council candidate profiles

3. What do you want to see happen to the former high school property?

I would like to see the town honor its commitment to build a community park, with the centerpiece being a replica of the school tower. Hildebran has no “downtown” — the school property should serve as a gathering place/town center.

4. What do you think the town and council can do to attract new business and expand its tax base?

Provide more activities for families and youth, remove divisive objects/symbols, and be more welcoming to all.

5. If elected, what would your top priorities be for the town?

Clean up derelict buildings and properties around town. I would also like to see better communication and more transparency in town matters. Residents should feel like their opinion matters. Sometimes, our citizens’ wishes seem to fall on deaf ears. With more open, honest communication, everyone would feel like they have a seat at the table, and that their input is welcome.