Hildebran town council candidate profiles

Editor’s note: The following are unedited responses to questionnaires sent to candidates. Mike Smith, candidate for Hildebran Town Council, did not respond.
Hildebran
Council
Name: Jody York
Age: 69 years old
Profession: Retired
Education: High School Diploma and two years Industrial Engineering WPCC
Family: Husband of 30 years and two dogs
Community Involvement: Have served a four year term on Hildebran Town Council
1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? no
2. Do you currently owe delinquent property taxes? no
3. What do you want to see happen to the former high school property?
I would like to find out first what the citizens want and try to comply if possible.
4. What do you think the town and council can do to attract new business and expand its tax base?
There is a lot of cleanup that needs to be done in Hildebran. Hildebran has been asked to annex some businesses over the last several years but the offers have been voted against. Mainly though there needs to be cleanup work and refurbishing done to existing properties.
5. If elected, what would your top priorities be for the town?
I would like to see a Council that would work together to build Hildebran up instead of trying to destroy it. I would also like more honesty and transparency in our town government.
Name: Ben Honeycutt
Profession: Executive Assistant/ALG Senior
Education: Graduate East Burke High School, Associate of Arts/Western Piedmont Comm. College, BA in Communications/UNC-Greensboro
Community Involvement: Hildebran Town Council/4 years; member of Mt. Hebron Lutheran Church (served on Worship Committee, Centennial Committee, Call Committee); also have been involved in several Community Theatres including CAST in Granite Falls
1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No
2. Do you currently owe delinquent property taxes? No
3. What do you want to see happen to the former high school property?
I would like to see the town honor its commitment to build a community park, with the centerpiece being a replica of the school tower. Hildebran has no “downtown” — the school property should serve as a gathering place/town center.
4. What do you think the town and council can do to attract new business and expand its tax base?
Provide more activities for families and youth, remove divisive objects/symbols, and be more welcoming to all.
5. If elected, what would your top priorities be for the town?
Clean up derelict buildings and properties around town. I would also like to see better communication and more transparency in town matters. Residents should feel like their opinion matters. Sometimes, our citizens’ wishes seem to fall on deaf ears. With more open, honest communication, everyone would feel like they have a seat at the table, and that their input is welcome.