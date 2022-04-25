Jennie Cook, Republican candidate for Board of Commissioners

Name: Jennie Cook

Party Affiliation: Republican

Seeking Office: Burke County Board of Commissioners

Age: 71

Profession: Vice President Sales and Marketing Bill’s Sewing Machine Company Home Division

Education: Alumni of Hildebran High School continued education at Western Piedmont Community College with NC University Leadership and Development Program. Institute of Government Essentials of Municipal Government Essentials of Economic Development, Ethics, Planning and Development at Western Carolina and Warren Wilson. Board of adjustments and Leadership of Burke.

Family: Married 53 Years with two children, two grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Community Involvement: I have over 35 years of volunteer service to the town of Hildebran, the Burke County Board of Adjustments, Western Piedmont Council of Transportation Advisory Committee, Burke County Economic Development, and Valdese Economic Development Investment. I have been awarded Burke County Volunteer of the Year (2006-2007).

1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No

2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No

3. How do you believe commissioners should address facility inadequacies for the health department and social services?

Once elected as your commissioner, the seated commissioners and I would discuss and assess the need to evaluate the facilities of the health department and social services. Upon evaluation, inadequacies discovered will be assessed and shortfalls will be ranked in a hierarchal need. Inadequacies would be upgraded based on the hierarchal need to rectify and repair the issues of safety and health concerns first.

4. What are your feelings on commissioners creating a long-term regional drug rehabilitation facility?

The key word being regional. I will support a long-term drug treatment and prevention facility for the betterment of the community. This will have to be a collaboration of Federal, State, and surrounding counties.

5. There has been controversy over the placement of the Confederate statue on the Old Burke County Courthouse Square and a call to create a committee to discuss/address its location. What decision would you like to see the board of commissioners make on the statue/committee?

According to North Carolina General Statue 100-2 and 100-2.1 the commissioners nor any municipalities have the authority in the placement or removal of monuments, statues, or works of art. Therefore, there would be no need for a committee or decision from the commissioners concerning this matter.

6. What priorities do you think the board should set to live up to its “All About Advancing” Slogan?

Growth. We must continue to strive for economic growth by bringing more business into Burke County. We must increase our population by improving housing and recreation while continuing to help build on education opportunities for skilled labor such as mechanics, plumbers, electricians, contractors etc. These improvements will entice young families to move to Burke County to live, work, and raise families.

7. What makes you qualified to become a commissioner?

According to the state of North Carolina: I am a citizen of the United States of America, I am a resident of Burke County and I have paid my filing fee. This makes me qualified to become your county commissioner. What makes me qualified to be a great commissioner is my desire to help the members of the community and desire to make Burke County even better while monitoring and enforcing legislation so all members of Burke County can thrive and prosper.