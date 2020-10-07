Johnnie Carswell, candidate for Burke County commissioner

Building appropriate attractions such as unique lodging, trails, overlooks, playgrounds, docks, and other infrastructure for destination activities in a rustic and environmentally responsible way should be our goal for the future. I envision hiking, biking, fishing, camping, cabins, playgrounds will be our focus. The park is an opportunity to offer a variety of experiences to residents and visitors alike.

2. Is there anything more you believe the county could do regarding COVID-19?

Six months ago, we were forced into a once in a lifetime pandemic and we were thrust into the realization that Burke County government would be on the front lines protecting our communities from the coronavirus. Our initial goal to combat the virus was supporting the efforts of our health department and emergency services based on information that was being provided by the CDC and the NCDHHS.

To aggressively reduce case transmission to as low a rate as possible, we put together a team of professionals that developed strategies for disseminating information to the public daily. Clear and precise messaging was essential in our efforts to combat the virus.

We have informed the public that they should practice the three W’s and we have offered additional community testing along with providing PPE.