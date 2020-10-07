Johnnie Carswell, candidate for Burke County commissioner

The News Herald recently send profile questions to candidates for Burke County Board of Commissioners. The following the profile responses for incumbent Johnnie Carswell.
Name: Johnnie W. Carswell
Party Affiliation: Republican
Age: 73
Education: Valdese High School
Employment: Retired NCDPS
Family: Spouse, Brenda; 4 children; 12 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.
Community Involvement:
Have you ever been convicted of a crime? No
Have you ever filed for bankruptcy: No
1. What would you like to see happen in the county park at Lake James?
There have been several master plans for the county park, but times change, and we have adjusted our options and goals accordingly. I think it is important to clearly understand that the park was a gift from Crescent Resources to the county and the intended use of the land was to be a mixture of conservation and recreational uses. Our focal point was for the land to be used for recreational purposes in order for visitors to have access to the lake as well as other surrounding recreational opportunities.
Building appropriate attractions such as unique lodging, trails, overlooks, playgrounds, docks, and other infrastructure for destination activities in a rustic and environmentally responsible way should be our goal for the future. I envision hiking, biking, fishing, camping, cabins, playgrounds will be our focus. The park is an opportunity to offer a variety of experiences to residents and visitors alike.
2. Is there anything more you believe the county could do regarding COVID-19?
Six months ago, we were forced into a once in a lifetime pandemic and we were thrust into the realization that Burke County government would be on the front lines protecting our communities from the coronavirus. Our initial goal to combat the virus was supporting the efforts of our health department and emergency services based on information that was being provided by the CDC and the NCDHHS.
To aggressively reduce case transmission to as low a rate as possible, we put together a team of professionals that developed strategies for disseminating information to the public daily. Clear and precise messaging was essential in our efforts to combat the virus.
We have informed the public that they should practice the three W’s and we have offered additional community testing along with providing PPE.
We cannot make people change their behavior and personal behavior is one of the keys to combating COVID-19.
3. What do you believe the county should focus on in the next four years?
Burke County is no different from most North Carolina counties when faced with the realization that we are transforming from an economy of traditional manufacturing to an economy driven by technology and jobs that now require a new level of skills. I believe Burke County needs to continue to make smart investments in education, law enforcement and economic development while being cognizant of the mandates that are being forced on us by Federal and State government. Over the last 36 months, Burke County has seen the creation of 1,208 new jobs and we must continue that trend.
Burke County is growing at a rapid pace, and we are now facing a housing shortage. We will have to make additional investments in programs to find land developers and construction workers.
Our sales tax reports have been extremely good despite COVID-19, and we must continue our focus of “All About Advancing.”
Editor's Note: Carswell submitted a video outlining his campaign to The News Herald that can be seen at www.morganton.com.
