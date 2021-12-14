Justice Sam J. Ervin IV files for re-election to state Supreme Court

RALEIGH — Sam J. Ervin IV filed on Dec. 6 as a candidate for reelection as an associate justice of the N.C. Supreme Court.

“I have been deeply honored that the citizens of North Carolina gave me the opportunity to serve on the Supreme Court in 2014,” he said. “Each case is of immense importance to the participants and the citizens of the State. I pledge to treat all people as equal under the law, and decide each case that comes before the court based solely upon the law and the facts without a political or ideological agenda.”

Ervin was elected to the state’s highest court in 2014 and began his eight-year term Jan. 1, 2015.

Prior to his service on the Supreme Court, the Morganton native and resident served as judge on the N.C. Court of Appeals from 2009-2015. Ervin was a member of the quasi-judicial N.C. Utilities Commission from 1999-2009.

His seat on the Supreme Court is one of two up for election in 2022. The general election will be held Nov. 8, 2022.

Ervin filed for reelection with the N.C. State Board of Elections in Raleigh on the first day of the filing period.