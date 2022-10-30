Kyle Whisnant, Democrat candidate for Burke County Board of Commissioners

Name: Kyle Whisnant

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Age: 38

Profession: Coin Dealer

Education: Freedom High School and WPCC with an AAS in Accounting

Family: Single

Community Involvement: Morganton Coin Club, Downtown Development Association, Salem Precinct Chair of BCDP

1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No

2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No

3. How do you believe commissioners should address facility inadequacies for the health department and social services?

If elected, I would be open to working with the other commissioners on what we as a board could do to address the issues with that area. Whether it be a facility renovation or building a new facility altogether or perhaps another alternative, I would like to develop a proper, well thought plan with other commissioners to find a feasible solution.

4. What are your feelings on commissioners creating a long-term regional drug rehabilitation facility?

I think that a long-term regional drug rehabilitation facility would be a good project to bring to the community, however, I would need to see what the long-term repercussions could possibly be. I would want to make sure that we could hire appropriately trained staff for the facility and could get the facility staffed with the adequate number of employees needed. I fear that a drug rehabilitation facility without long term solutions could ultimately fail and I don’t want that to be the case.

5. There has been controversy over the placement of the Confederate statue on the Old Burke County Courthouse square and a call to create a committee to discuss/address its location. What decisions would you like to see the board of commissioners make on the statue/committee?

There is not a simple solution to this issue. Personal feelings and what I believe that the commissioners can do are two different things. Due to the monument being considered an object of remembrance, it cannot be removed or relocated according to law since it does not meet any of the exceptions to the law. Therefore, I think that the Board of Commissioners cannot act in any way to remove or relocate the monument at this time.

6. What priorities do you think the board should set to live up to its “All About Advancing” slogan?

The first priority to demonstrate advancing would be the central theme of my campaign which is bipartisanship. I believe that I can work across the aisle with my fellow commissioners to make improvements for all residents of this county. I also think the Board of Commissioners should be able to incentivize new, good wage job opportunities and affordable housing options. We also need good resources for our local schools to excel with a focus on the new vocational school. Because of businesses that have recently been bought out and relocated, I would like to find a way to retain businesses in Burke by making the county more attractive to possible business managers. Also, with property revaluations occurring in 2023, I would vote to decrease the current county property tax rate which would alleviate the additional tax burden that would be on the residents. I believe we as a county would demonstrate “All About Advancing” if we could work on these issues mentioned.

7. What makes you qualified to become a commissioner?

As a local business owner, I am able to manage my finances for my store and I feel that I could help manage county finances successfully as well. I want to bring a generational, new perspective to the Board of Commissioners. I look forward to working with the other commissioners and by working together, we can do some good work for the residents of Burke County.