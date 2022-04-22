Last day to change voter affiliation is today

The last day for voters to change their party affiliation for the primary election is today.

Early voting for the primary election starts at 8 a.m. Thursday. Voting hours will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on Saturday, May 14. Those hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be no voting on May 16.

Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said there have been around 500 people in Burke County, so far, who have changed their party affiliation to be able to vote in the Republican primary. The race for sheriff, as well as races for county commissioner, clerk of court and N.C. Senate District 46, are on the Republican primary ballot. No Democrat candidates for those seats will be on a primary ballot.

Mace said if a voter wants to be able to vote for the sheriff’s race, there are only two candidates and they are both Republicans. No Democrats filed this year for the sheriff’s race.

That means if someone is registered to vote Democrat they won’t be able to vote in the sheriff’s race unless they change their party registration to either unaffiliated or Republican by 5 p.m. today (Friday).

Mace said there is still time to request an absentee ballot but those who want to change their voter affiliation still have to do that by today, Mace said.

Primary election early voting sites will be:

Burke County Board of Elections, 2128 S Sterling St., Morganton.

Burke County Senior Center, 501 N. Green St., Morganton.

Glen Alpine Town Hall, 103 Pitt St., Glen Alpine.

Hildebran Library/Senior Center, 109 S. Center St., Hildebran.

Rutherford College Town Hall, 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College.

“We would love to see a really big turnout,” Mace said. “We need to exercise our right.”

A lot of local races on the ballot touch people's daily lives, she said — county commissioners, NC Senate District 46, Republican Clerk of Court and sheriff.

There are sample ballots at the board's office or on its website at burkenc.org/2414/elections.

Voters can request an absentee ballots on a form through May 10. They have until 5 p.m. May 17 for them or a near relative to hand deliver the absentee ballot to the board of elections.

The primary election is May 17.

Primary results will be posted to the North Carolina Board of Elections website at ncsbe.gov.

For information, call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.