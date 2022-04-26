Leslie Hairfield, Republican candidate for Burke County Board of Commissioners

Name: Leslie Hairfield.

Party Affiliation: Republican

Seeking Office: Burke County Board of Commissioners

Age:

Profession: I am self-employed.

Education: I have a Bachelor’s degree in English with a double major geography from UNCG, and two Master’s degrees, one in geography and planning from Appalachian State, and the other in molecular biology from UNCG.

Family:

Community Involvement: Since moving back to Morganton in 2007, my community involvement has been as a poll worker in both early voting and on Election Day for primary elections as well as general elections.

1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No

2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No.

3. How do you believe commissioners should address facility inadequacies for the health department and social services?

Facility needs in health and social services should be addressed in the most effective way, including but not limited to renovations to or making use of other existing properties before considering new construction.

4. What are your feelings on commissioners creating a long-term regional drug rehabilitation facility?

I believe a long-term drug rehabilitation facility is a noble endeavor, but it needs to involve the firm support of more than Burke County to be viable. I would not like to see the taxpayers of Burke County left with the tab if unforseen challenges in providing for expenses such as annual operating costs and lack of enrollment occur.

5. There has been controversy over the placement of the Confederate statue on the Old Burke County Courthouse square and a call to create a committee to discuss/address its location. What decisions would you like to see the board of commissioners make on the statue/committee?

The Civil War memorial statue located at the Old Courthouse falls under the NC Protection of monuments, memorials, and works of art.

6. What priorities do you think the board should set to live up to its “All About Advancing” slogan?

Economic development and greater opportunities for Burke County citizens, and how to promote both, should be the central focus of “All About Advancing.”

7. What makes you qualified to become a commissioner?

I believe my academic background and the over 30 years living in Burke County growing up, and returning after college and working elsewhere, combined with a deliberative approach to decision-making will be useful in addressing and anticipating the ongoing concerns and needs for the unique cities, towns, and communities which make Burke County a wonderful place to live.