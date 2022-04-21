Mark Crawford, Republican candidate for NC Senate District 46

Name: Mark Crawford

Seeking Office: NC Senate District 46

Party Affiliation: Republican

Age: 60

Profession: Two currently and simultaneously - I instruct AP* US Government and Politics and I also serve as the Administrator of a small, non-profit medical center.

Education: Bachelor of Science - West Point (United States Military Academy); Masters Degree - University of Florida

Family: Mother and three Siblings still living (numerous and assorted in-laws, nieces, nephews, etc.)

Community Involvement: a) Life Member of VFW [and past All-State Team Post Commander] and life member of AMVETS; b) Past officer in the Buncombe County Veterans Council; c) Past member CONG Taylor's Veterans Advisory Committee; d) muti-term member of Montreat College's Board of Visitors; e) twenty-five seasons as a public high school and middle school (soccer) coach; f) Church youth leader for more than sixteen years; g) Past Chair of Scout Troop and Cub Scout Pack Executive Committee; Past member of Board of Directors [Swannanoa Valley Medical Center]; among other things....

1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? I have never been charged, nor have I been convicted of a felony.

2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? I do not currently owe any back taxes on property, or anything else.

3. Do you believe the state should expand Medicaid? Why or why not?

When I served in the N.C.House of Representatives, we had, in that chamber, just passed a bipartisan biennial budget bill. Before it could be signed into law by the Governor, the United States Government changed the reimbursement rates for medicaid. This caused our state budget (required by law to be balanced) to be done over in its entirety and we had to come up with an additional unforeseen amount of revenue amounting in the millions to pay for this action driven by the Federal government. Expansion promotes this same potential danger, and because Congress cannot be bound by law for future actions, we could face this very same instance, especially as the Federal Debt continues to grow unmanageably.

4. What do you believe the legislature should do with the state’s surplus?

The State, in its earlier wisdom, established that there would be a "Rainy Day Fund" to provide protection, assistance and amelioration of issues caused by various crises. In my involvement over the years in state politics, I have watched on many occasions in which this fund played a critical role in assisting those afflicted and adversely affected by various crises (e.g. hurricanes, massive scale flooding, landslides, etc.). I believe that the current budget surplus should remain in our State's "Rainy day Fund", to be used as necessary and helpful.

5. What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the state and how do you plan to work with other legislators and the governor to address those issues?

As an educator, I believe the single biggest issue facing our State is recovering the lost time, resources and schooling which our children suffered through during these last two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Having previously served on the House's Education Committee, I would seek to work with educators, the Department of Public Instruction, parents and professionals from all backgrounds of education to develop any and all reasonable legislative bills and teaching strategies designed to strengthen and renew our State's education systems.

6. How do you feel about the current unemployment structure and how could it be improved?

I have, for most of my adult life, believed that the best thing we can do for the unemployed is to offer them work. Think how many services the State contracts out for work which might well be done by the unemployed. This would "kill two birds with one stone" by providing paid work for those who otherwise do not have work, and two, provide much needed services on behalf of the public, and at a cheaper overall rate.

7. What qualifies you to be a state senator?

I have often questioned what I would like best in those who volunteer to serve our citizens in government. I have come up with the following, in no particular order: a) I want our publicly elected officials to have a strong background and understanding of business and know how things work in our economy; b) I want them to have served in the military; c) I want them to have a solid background in education; d) I want them to have put time and effort back into their respective communities before they ever run for office; e) I want them to understand how our government functions; and, f) I want them to have strong moral character. As a combat veteran (Gulf War) with the 82nd Airborne Division, who graduated from West Point; who has been in classrooms in teaching roles for parts or all of twenty-five academic years; who has many years experience as a small businessman; who worked as a volunteer in churches for years; who coached numerous school teams; and, served in the Legislature already - I honestly feel this entire package of who I am, what I have done, and how I have served our country, state and district strongly qualifies me to serve in our State Senate.