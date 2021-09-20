Mass mailings coming soon to NC voters

RALEIGH — A number of voter advocacy and political organizations have begun to send mass mailings to voters and prospective voters across North Carolina as the 2021 municipal election season approaches.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections welcomes efforts to engage voters and promote voter participation. The state board recognizes, however, that many mailings come unsolicited and can be confusing to some recipients.
North Carolina election officials want to remind voters of the following:
The N.C. State Board of Elections and county boards of elections rarely send mass mailings.
Those who have questions or concerns about a mailing should contact the organization responsible for it. Some mailings will include the organization’s contact information, as well as “unsubscribe” information, allowing voters to opt out of future mailings.
The N.C. State Board of Elections encourages all voters to routinely check their registration status and details using the state board’s “Voter Search” tool online at ncsbe.gov.
For information about registering to vote in North Carolina, go to the “Registering” section at ncsbe.gov.
The regular voter registration deadline for Nov. 2 municipal elections is Oct. 8. Those who miss this deadline may register during early voting through same-day registration at an early voting site if the municipality permits absentee-by-mail and in-person early voting. Confirm in advance with the county board of elections whether same-day registration is available.
As an example of such mailings, in the coming days, private organizations called the Voter Participation Center (VPC) and the Center for Voter Information (CVI) are sending about 400,000 voter registration mailings to certain North Carolina residents that will begin to arrive around Wednesday.
The registration mailings will contain voter registration applications and information for unregistered voters. According to the groups, the mailings will go to unregistered young people who will be eligible to vote in the upcoming elections for the first time, to voters who have recently moved and have not re-registered or updated their voter registration records, and to others who are unregistered in the voting-age population.
Election officials encourage recipients with questions about the mailings to contact these groups directly. Voters may contact the groups by phone at 877-255-6750 (VPC) and 866-290-1599 (CVI).