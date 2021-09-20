Mass mailings coming soon to NC voters

RALEIGH — A number of voter advocacy and political organizations have begun to send mass mailings to voters and prospective voters across North Carolina as the 2021 municipal election season approaches.

The North Carolina State Board of Elections welcomes efforts to engage voters and promote voter participation. The state board recognizes, however, that many mailings come unsolicited and can be confusing to some recipients.

North Carolina election officials want to remind voters of the following:

The N.C. State Board of Elections and county boards of elections rarely send mass mailings.

Those who have questions or concerns about a mailing should contact the organization responsible for it. Some mailings will include the organization’s contact information, as well as “unsubscribe” information, allowing voters to opt out of future mailings.

The N.C. State Board of Elections encourages all voters to routinely check their registration status and details using the state board’s “Voter Search” tool online at ncsbe.gov.

For information about registering to vote in North Carolina, go to the “Registering” section at ncsbe.gov.