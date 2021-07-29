 Skip to main content
More candidates file for Burke school board
More candidates file for Burke school board

Several more candidates have filed to run for election in Burke County in November.

Retired educator Scott Lambert filed Wednesday to run for the Eastern District seat on the Burke County Board of Education. Rhonda Ensley filed Thursday and Randy Fox filed Wednesday for the Western District seats on the school board.

Election filing for the city of Morganton, town of Valdese and Burke County Board of Education started Monday and ends at noon on Aug. 13.

Those who have previously filed are:

School Board

  • Central District — Buddy Armour
  • Eastern District — Leslie Ritchie Taylor
  • Western District (two seats) — Aaron Johnson, Seth Hunt and Jane Sohovich

Morganton City Council

  • District No. 3 — Chris Hawkins
  • District No. 4 — Wendy Cato

Valdese

  • Mayor — Charlie Watts, Annemarie Baker and Jimmy Jacumin
  • Ward No. 1 — Andy Thompson
  • Ward No. 2 — Paul Mears
  • Ward No. 3 — Rexanna Lowman

The seats up this year and the filing fees are:

Four seats are up for election on the Burke County Board of Education and the filing fee is $20. The four seats are:

  • Central District (incumbent Buddy Armour);
  • Eastern District (incumbent Sam Wilkinson);
  • Western District, two seats (incumbents Seth Hunt and Jane Sohovich)

Two seats are up for the Morganton City Council and the filing fee is $20. The two seats up are:

  • District No. 3 (incumbent Chris Hawkins)
  • District No. 4 (incumbent Wendy Cato)

The mayor’s seat and three seats on the council are up for election and the filing fee for the mayor’s race is $12 and council seats are $10. The seats up are:

  • Valdese Mayor (incumbent Chip Black)
  • Ward No. 1 (incumbent Andy Thompson)
  • Ward No. 2 (incumbent Susan Stevenson)
  • Ward No. 3 (incumbent Roy Sweezy)

The election is Nov. 2. For additional information on the election and voting, contact the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.

