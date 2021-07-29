More candidates file for Burke school board

Four seats are up for election on the Burke County Board of Education and the filing fee is $20. The four seats are:

Central District (incumbent Buddy Armour);

Eastern District (incumbent Sam Wilkinson);

Western District, two seats (incumbents Seth Hunt and Jane Sohovich)

Two seats are up for the Morganton City Council and the filing fee is $20. The two seats up are:

District No. 3 (incumbent Chris Hawkins)

District No. 4 (incumbent Wendy Cato)

The mayor’s seat and three seats on the council are up for election and the filing fee for the mayor’s race is $12 and council seats are $10. The seats up are:

Valdese Mayor (incumbent Chip Black)

Ward No. 1 (incumbent Andy Thompson)

Ward No. 2 (incumbent Susan Stevenson)

Ward No. 3 (incumbent Roy Sweezy)

The election is Nov. 2. For additional information on the election and voting, contact the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.