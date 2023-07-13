In just the first week of filing, races for seats on the town boards of Drexel and Glen Alpine are shaping up to see a plethora of candidates voters can choose from in November.

Angela Marlowe filed on Tuesday for a seat on the Glen Alpine Board of Aldermen, according to the Burke County Board of Elections.

On Wednesday, Morganton City Council incumbent Chris Jernigan filed for re-election to the District No. 2 seat on the council.

In addition, Robert Reed and Chelsea Suttles filed for seats on the Drexel Board of Aldermen.

On Thursday, incumbent Ramona Duncan filed for re-election and Deborah Pelick filed for seats on the Connelly Springs Board of Aldermen.

Candidate filing ends at noon Friday, July 21, for the city of Morganton and towns of Valdese, Drexel, Glen Alpine and Connelly Springs.

The towns that have seats up for grabs are:

City of Morganton

Filing fee is $25

Mayor — Incumbent is Ronnie Thompson

District 1 council seat — Incumbent is Butch McSwain

District 2 council seat — Incumbent is Chris Jernigan

Valdese

Filing fee is $10

Ward 1 council seat — Unexpired term, with two years remaining. Incumbent is Tim Barus

Ward 4 council seat — Incumbent is Frances Hildebran

Ward 5 council seat — Incumbent is Tim Skidmore

Drexel

Filing fee for mayor is $10. Filing fee for aldermen is $5

Mayor — Incumbent is Dennis Anthony

Aldermen — Incumbents are Rick Cline, Terry Yount and Michael Scott Coe, who was appointed to Dennis Anthony’s unexpired term.

Town of Glen Alpine

Filing fee is $5

Aldermen — Incumbents are Tommy “Fluff” Helms and Rodney Cox

Connelly Springs

Filing fee is $5

Incumbents are Steve Smart, Ramona Duncan and Kim Sigmon

For more information about seats up for election or filing, call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.