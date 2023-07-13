In just the first week of filing, races for seats on the town boards of Drexel and Glen Alpine are shaping up to see a plethora of candidates voters can choose from in November.
Angela Marlowe filed on Tuesday for a seat on the Glen Alpine Board of Aldermen, according to the Burke County Board of Elections.
On Wednesday, Morganton City Council incumbent Chris Jernigan filed for re-election to the District No. 2 seat on the council.
In addition, Robert Reed and Chelsea Suttles filed for seats on the Drexel Board of Aldermen.
On Thursday, incumbent Ramona Duncan filed for re-election and Deborah Pelick filed for seats on the Connelly Springs Board of Aldermen.
Those who have previously filed for Burke County races are:
City of Morganton
Mayor — Ronnie Thompson (incumbent)
City Council District No. 1 seat — Butch McSwain (incumbent)
Town of Valdese
Council Ward 1 seat (Un-expired term) — Tim Barus (appointed in December to seat left vacant), Glenn Harvey
Council Ward 4 seat — Frances Hildebran (incumbent), Gary Ogle
Council Ward 5 seat — Tim Skidmore (appointed in October to seat left vacant), Heather Ward
Town of Drexel
Mayor — Dennis Anthony (incumbent)
Drexel Board of Aldermen — Terry B. Yount, Lora Melott, Scott Coe (unexpired term)
Town of Glen Alpine
Board of Aldermen — Reid Scott
Candidate filing ends at noon Friday, July 21, for the city of Morganton and towns of Valdese, Drexel, Glen Alpine and Connelly Springs.
The towns that have seats up for grabs are:
City of Morganton
Filing fee is $25
Mayor — Incumbent is Ronnie Thompson
District 1 council seat — Incumbent is Butch McSwain
District 2 council seat — Incumbent is Chris Jernigan
Valdese
Filing fee is $10
Ward 1 council seat — Unexpired term, with two years remaining. Incumbent is Tim Barus
Ward 4 council seat — Incumbent is Frances Hildebran
Ward 5 council seat — Incumbent is Tim Skidmore
Drexel
Filing fee for mayor is $10. Filing fee for aldermen is $5
Mayor — Incumbent is Dennis Anthony
Aldermen — Incumbents are Rick Cline, Terry Yount and Michael Scott Coe, who was appointed to Dennis Anthony’s unexpired term.
Town of Glen Alpine
Filing fee is $5
Aldermen — Incumbents are Tommy “Fluff” Helms and Rodney Cox
Connelly Springs
Filing fee is $5
Incumbents are Steve Smart, Ramona Duncan and Kim Sigmon
For more information about seats up for election or filing, call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.