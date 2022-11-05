More than 17,000 ballots cast during early voting

Those who haven’t voted yet in the mid-term elections will get their last chance on Tuesday.

Election Day starts at 6:30 a.m. and will end at 7:30 p.m. in Burke County. Voters should go to their assigned precinct to vote. Anyone who is in line to vote when polls close will still get to cast a ballot, say election officials.

To find your assigned precinct, visit https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/ and type in your name and county or call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.

Mail-in ballots have to be post-marked or brought to the board of elections by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Burke County Board of Elections is located at 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.

Early voting turnout was steady throughout, seeing a total of approximately 17,404 ballots cast during the period, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County.

Nearly every day saw more than 1,000 votes cast, with Friday seeing 1,874 people cast a ballot, she said.

“It’s not as big as 2020, but it doesn’t lack but a few thousand being the same,” Mace said. “But it’s pretty impressive. I’m really pleased with the turnout.”

Mace said the elections office has had about 600 mail-in ballots come in as of Friday.

As for Tuesday’s election, voters who have moved but haven’t changed their address need to vote at the board of elections, Mace said.

Local races on the ballot are:

County commissioners (two seats): Republicans Randy Burns and Phil Smith and Democrats Steve Starnes and Kyle Whisnant.

Clerk of Court: Republican Crystal Carpenter and Democrat Becky Weatherman.

Sheriff: Republican Banks Hinceman faces no opposition.

N.C. Senate District 46: Republican Warren Daniel and Democrat Billy Martin.

N.C. House District 86: Republican Hugh Blackwell faces no opposition.

Voters also will vote for the nonpartisan Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor (two seats). The two candidates are unopposed and are Joshua Pless and Joseph Wenzel.

For more information on candidates for the N.C. Supreme Court and N.C. Court of Appeals, see the state board’s Judicial Voter Guide 2022: Midterm General Election at https://bit.ly/3CJTRjM.

Election results will be posted throughout election night at the State Board’s website at www.ncsbe.gov.