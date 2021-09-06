Order of Burke school board candidates on ballot determined

The North Carolina State Board of Elections randomly determined on Friday the order of candidates on the ballot for some races this year.

The order was determined with a bingo ball selection and coin flip, according to a release from the State Board of Elections. The ballot order was determined randomly by selecting a ball out of a bingo machine, with the letter on the ball corresponding with the first letter of a candidate’s last name, the release said.

North Carolina law requires the state elections board to randomly determine the order of candidates on the ballot. Contests affected by the drawing include board of education contests in several counties, sanitary district and water district elections in several counties, and the Dosher Hospital Board of Trustees election in Brunswick County. The drawing was streamed live on the State Board’s Facebook page.

The Burke County Board of Education races is one of those races.

Candidates whose last names begin with the letter “F” will appear first in the affected contests. A subsequent coin flip determined that additional candidates would follow in alphabetical order as follows: G, H, I, J, K, L, M, N, O, P, Q, R, S, T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z, A, B, C, D, E.