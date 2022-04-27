Phil Smith, Republican candidate for Burke County Board of Commissioners

Editor’s note: The News Herald sent candidate questionnaires to candidates who have primary challengers for local races in Burke County. Each candidate received the same questions and none of their answers were edited by the newspaper. More responses from commissioner candidates will print later this week.

Name: Phil Smith

Party Affiliation: Republican

Seeking Office: Burke County Board of Commissioners

Age: 61

Profession: Realtor, Retired Educator, Retired Military

Education: Bachelor of Science – Texas A&M University; Master of Arts – Gardner Webb University; Ed.S – Appalachian State University.

Family: Married to Penny McFalls Smith for thirty years. We have two sons, Garrett, and Andrew.

Community Involvement: Life Member Veterans of Foreign Wars Table Rock Post; Life Member Disabled American Veterans Morganton Post 43; Member American Legion Post 234 Valdese.

1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No

2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No

3. How do you believe commissioners should address facility inadequacies for the health department and social services?

The departments of social services and health face a huge inadequacy in the facility they are headquartered in. I might add that our Burke County Public Schools have that problem too as they are located in the same building. The heating and cooling systems seem to never work and there is an extreme lack of space. Instead of building the new jail that was/is not needed our commissioners should have built a new human resources center. Everyone that has ever worked at the present human resources center knows how outdated and inadequate it is. The old jail would have served our needs for a long time. Every county around us has a new jail it seems, so building ours as a money-making venture was extremely short-sighted. We have to have better decision makers on our board of commissioners. If elected, I pledge to halt the building of any other facility until we commit to the building of a new human resources center, that is, if we can get this present boondoggle (jail) paid for.

4. What are your feelings on commissioners creating a long-term regional drug rehabilitation facility?

Until I am shown a reasonable explanation of our need for and our ability to support or fund a long-term regional drug rehabilitation facility, I cannot support this. Presently, there are in the neighborhood of fifteen drug rehab facilities within a 30–40-mile radius of Morganton. Why would this facility be any better equipped to rehabilitate than the others? Here are some questions I have concerning our proposed drug rehabilitation facility that must be answered:

Who will own it if it becomes a rehab center?

Who pays for the rehab center and how much?

Who will run the rehab center?

How many employees and who pays them?

Where will the sheriff go as they plan to use his office in the rehab center?

Where will the “reformed” rehabbers go upon discharging them?

Why not sell it to a private company or keep as a jail for juveniles and females?

5. There has been controversy over the placement of the Confederate statue on the Old Burke County Courthouse square and a call to create a committee to discuss/address its location. What decisions would you like to see the board of commissioners make on the statue/committee?

The statue is a historical artifact and should remain where it is. It serves as a reminder to all of what a misguided political party can do to our nation. The young men whose names are inscribed on the statue probably had no more of a desire to fight for the extension of slavery than those of us would be today. They went to war because this was their home and could no more fight against their families, friends, and neighbors than we would today. Burke County was completely controlled by Democrats when the statue was erected. The Democratic party was behind every effort to sustain and extend the institution of slavery in our nation’s history. The Democratic party started a civil war to keep people in chains. There is another statue on the east side of the courthouse of Senator Sam Ervin, Jr. I do not favor the removal of it either, even though he served as the Constitutional authority for our Congress to keep segregation and Jim Crow laws in place. He also led the fight in the Senate to stop a Constitutional Amendment to make prayer legal in our schools. He has a library in his honor on the campus of W.P.C.C. and strangely enough there is little or no mention of these issues in the library. He is remembered for only about one-tenth of his political career – Watergate. Both of the statues should remain as a lesson for future generations of how destructive the Democratic Party has been for the United States.

6. What priorities do you think the board should set to live up to its “All About Advancing” slogan?

Our board of commissioners should advocate and actively promote: 1) job creation for our county – meaningful jobs that pay well and will help keep our children and grandchildren here. Promote jobs that will increase our tax base. Drug rehabilitation centers and dog pounds will create little to no tax revenue. 2) The creation of a trades school which would be a part of our public schools for grades 9-12 to train our students in technical areas like plumbing, welding, electrical, machinists, heavy equipment mechanics, and pipefitters. The medical professions could possibly be taught there also. All of these require no bachelor’s degree. We must stop thinking that every student that comes through the schoolhouse door will go to a four-year university. These students would report to that school each day and attend all day at that school taking required courses along with their technical field of choice. There would be no bussing from one high school to another. 3) Lower the property tax rate and help our citizens during these hard economic times. Our taxes are much higher than the surrounding counties with our populace having very little to show for it, and 4) Extend the county and city water lines to include EVERY home and business in Burke County. That is how to live up to “All About Advancing”!

7. What makes you qualified to become a commissioner?

I believe this is not a fair question to begin with. It implies that only a special class of person or a politician can do the job. I believe a teacher, poultry farmer, policeman, hairdresser, plumber, and newspaper writer can be just as qualified as the special class or a politician. That is how our founders intended for a political office to be. However, I believe I am qualified to be a commissioner because of my thirty years of work as an educator, where I prepared budgets and supervised schools, buildings and grounds, nutrition, transportation, curriculum, personnel, and other various roles in the schools. I worked in eastern, western, and central Burke County, and I know its people. I also served thirty years in the United States Army and North Carolina Army National Guard. I have led at one time upwards of over one hundred soldiers as a chief warrant officer. I have served my country, state and community in Southwest Asia, hurricane disasters, and fighting forest fires here in Burke County. I look forward to serving again as a county commissioner.