Primary election is Tuesday

Voters who didn’t cast a ballot during early voting will get one last chance to do so on Election Day for this year’s primary election.

Primary election day is Tuesday. Polls open at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

Voters should go to their assigned precinct to cast a ballot. Those who aren’t sure where their assigned precinct is located can check their voter registration online at https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup or call the Burke County Board of Elections.

Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said if a person has moved and not yet changed their address on their voter registration, they need to go to the board of elections Tuesday to change their address and cast their vote.

Any absentee-by-mail ballots have to be returned to the Burke County Board of Elections office by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The office is at 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.

There will be no voting on Monday. Election Day is Tuesday.

Even though this year’s primary has races that typically sees large voter turnout, early voting has been slow. Mace said Friday was the busiest day elections staff has had, with 857 people casting a ballot. As of Friday evening, a total of 6,305 people had early voted, she said, with 5,278 people casting a Republican ballot and 1,027 people casting a Democrat ballot.

To find election results on Tuesday night, visit the North Carolina State Board of Elections website at www.ncsbe.gov and click on Elections Results and find Burke County. Results scrolling will begin at 7:30 p.m., Mace said, with early voting and absentee-by-mail being the first results released.

A primary decides which candidates from each party will move on to the General Election in November. Voters who are registered unaffiliated can choose which ballot they want in the primary election.

Local races in the primary are:

Burke County Board of Commissioners (two seats)

Republicans Randy Burns, Jennie Cook, Tom Johnson, Beth Heile, Phil Smith and Frank R. Smith Jr. There will be no Democrats running for the seats in the primary election.

Burke County Clerk of Court (one seat)

Republicans Crystal Carpenter, Bryan Steen and Eric Duckworth.

There are no Democrats running for the seat in the primary election.

Burke County Sheriff (one seat)

Republicans Banks Hinceman and Richard Epley.

There are no Democrats running for the seat.

N.C. Senate District 46 (one seat)

Republicans Warren Daniel and Mark Crawford.

There are no Democrats running for the seat in the primary election.

District 10 of the U.S. House of Representatives (one seat)

Republicans Patrick McHenry, Richard Speer, Michael Magnotta, Jeff Gregory and Gary Robinson.

Democrats Pam Genant and Michael Felder.

There are sample ballots at the Burke County Board of Elections or on its website at www.burkenc.org/2414/Elections.

The 2022 general election will be Nov. 8.

To find out where your assigned precinct is or for additional information, contact the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.