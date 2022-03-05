Primary election races shape up to be competitive in Burke

In other races, incumbent Republican Warren Daniel will face fellow Republican Mark Crawford for N.C. Senate District 46 in the upcoming primary election. Whoever wins that race will face off against Democrat Billy Martin of Marion in the General Election.

Incumbent Republican Hugh Blackwell will not face a challenger for District 86 of the N.C. House of Representatives.

As for District 10 of the U.S. House of Representatives, Incumbent Patrick McHenry will face several fellow Republicans in the primary. Those challengers are Michael Magnotta of Morganton, Richard Speer of Lincolnton, Jeff Gregory of Shelby and Gary Robinson of Statesville.

Democrat Pam Genant of Valdese will face Michael Felder of Arden in the District 10 U.S. House race in the primary election.

The primary races for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Richard Burr will see a packed field of both Republican and Democrat candidates.

District Attorney Scott Reilly doesn’t face any competition for the primary or General Election.