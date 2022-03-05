Primary election races shape up to be competitive in Burke

Election filing ended on Friday and the primary election in May promises to be an interesting one in Burke County in the races for sheriff, county commissioners and clerk of court.
No one filed on Friday but Republican Leslie Hairfield filed late Thursday afternoon for a seat on the Burke County Board of Commissioners.
That means seven Republicans will be vying in the primary election on May 17 for the two seats up on the board of commissioners this year. Hairfield will face off with Tom Johnson, Jennie Cook, Randy Burns, Beth Heile, Phil Smith and Frank R. Smith Jr. for the two seats.
Current longtime commissioners Wayne Abele and Maynard Taylor did not run for re-election.
The Republican sheriff’s race will pit Burke County Sheriff's Office Maj. Banks Hinceman against former sheriff Richard Epley.
And in the Republican race for clerk of court, current deputy clerk of court Crystal Carpenter will go head-to-head with current county manager Bryan Steen and current magistrate Eric Duckworth.
Democrats running for county commissioner, Steve W. Starnes and Kyle Whisnant, and clerk of court, Becky Weatherman, will not face a primary challenge.
For the first time in a very long time, no Democrat will run for sheriff in Burke County.
In other races, incumbent Republican Warren Daniel will face fellow Republican Mark Crawford for N.C. Senate District 46 in the upcoming primary election. Whoever wins that race will face off against Democrat Billy Martin of Marion in the General Election.
Incumbent Republican Hugh Blackwell will not face a challenger for District 86 of the N.C. House of Representatives.
As for District 10 of the U.S. House of Representatives, Incumbent Patrick McHenry will face several fellow Republicans in the primary. Those challengers are Michael Magnotta of Morganton, Richard Speer of Lincolnton, Jeff Gregory of Shelby and Gary Robinson of Statesville.
Democrat Pam Genant of Valdese will face Michael Felder of Arden in the District 10 U.S. House race in the primary election.
The primary races for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Republican Richard Burr will see a packed field of both Republican and Democrat candidates.
District Attorney Scott Reilly doesn’t face any competition for the primary or General Election.
Early voting for the primary election will start on April 28 and run through May 14. Weekday early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on the last day of early voting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Burke County Board of Elections.
Early voting sites in 2022 will be at the Burke County Board of Elections, Glen Alpine Town Hall, East Burke Library and Senior Center in Hildebran, Burke County Senior Center and Rutherford College Town Hall.
The last day to register to vote or make changes is April 22 but people can register and vote on the same day during the early voting period, according to elections officials. People also can make updates such as a change of address during early voting but will not be able to change their political affiliation.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on May 10.
Absentee ballots can be returned at any early voting location but on Election Day will have to be returned in person at the Burke County Board of Elections office.
The 2022 General Election will be on Nov. 8.
For additional information, contact the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.