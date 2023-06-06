State and local elections officials are preparing for the implementation of voter ID for November’s municipal election.

To that end, the State Board of Elections is inviting the public to comment on two temporary rules proposed to implement the photo ID requirement for in-person and absentee-by-mail voters in North Carolina.

The state elections board says the rules are necessary to ensure uniform implementation of the photo ID requirement by all 100 county boards of elections and in all 3,000-plus polling locations. They are similar to rules adopted by the state board and approved by the Rules Review Commission in prior iterations of the photo ID law, the state board said.

In this year’s election, voters will be asked to show photo ID when casting a ballot, starting with the municipal elections.

Election officials say most voters will simply show their driver’s license to cast a ballot. But there are many other acceptable photo IDs, the state elections board says.

The state elections board says when a voter checks in to vote at a polling place, they will be asked to show an acceptable photo ID. Election workers will check to see if the picture on the ID reasonably resembles the voter. The address on the photo ID does not have to match the voter registration records, according to the elections board.

If a voter does not have an acceptable photo ID, they can get one for free from the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV). To find more information about “no-fee ID cards,” visit Official NCDMV: State IDs (ncdot.gov).

Election officials say voters will soon be able to get a free ID card from their county board of elections.

The state elections board says other acceptable forms of ID include:

U.S. Passport or U.S. Passport card

College or university student ID approved by the State Board of Elections (coming soon)

State or local government or charter school employee ID approved by the State Board of Elections

Military or veterans ID card issued by the U.S. government

Tribal enrollment card issued by a tribe recognized by the state or federal government

ID card issued by an agency of the U.S. government or the state of North Carolina for a public assistance program

The last time photo IDs were required in North Carolina was the 2016 election, according to local elections officials.

The public comment period on the temporary rules is open and runs through June 23, according to a release from the state elections board.

The temporary rules are:

: This proposed rule describes how election officials must determine whether the photograph on the ID reasonably resembles the voter and whether the name is the same as or substantially equivalent to the voter’s name in their registration record. It also defines the process if an election official determines that the photograph or name on the ID do not satisfy the rule, as well as options that must be made available to the voter in this situation.

: This proposed rule provides details about the requirement for absentee-by-mail voters to provide a copy of an acceptable photo ID with their ballot return envelope, or to complete a photo ID exception form. It also describes the process county boards of elections must follow in reviewing copies of IDs or exception forms returned with absentee ballots.

The state board says members of the public can comment on the rules by:

Email: rulemaking.sboe@ncsbe.gov

Mail: Attn: Rulemaking Coordinator, P.O. Box 27255, Raleigh, NC 27611-7255

A virtual public hearing also will be held at 11 a.m. on June 19.

The public can watch or listen to the public hearing:

By Phone: 1-415-655-0003, Enter Code: 2435 046 5077#, then passcode 62723

The board also is proposing to repeal four previous photo ID rules, which can be found at 08 NCAC ch. 17 proposed temporary repeals.pdf, adopted under a different law, which is now obsolete, to avoid any misunderstanding about what rules should be followed by election officials and the public, the release from the state elections board says.

The state board said submitted comments will be compiled and provided to it before its final consideration of the proposed temporary rules, which will likely take place at a public meeting on June 27. The Rules Review Commission will then consider the proposed rules, it says.

For more information about the rulemaking process, visit Rulemaking — NCSBE.

For more information on the photo ID requirement, see Voter ID — NCSBE.