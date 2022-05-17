Randy Burns, Phil Smith win Republican county commissioners primary

It appears that a former school board chairman and a former school principal will move on to the November election to vie for two seats on the Burke County Board of Commissioners.

Former school board member Randy Burns received 4,393 votes (23.63%) and retired principal Phil Smith received 3,535 votes (19.01%) in Tuesday’s Republican primary election for county commissioner.

The two will face Democrats Kyle Whisnant and Steve W. Starnes in the November election.

The third-highest vote-getter on Tuesday was Tom Johnson, a former county commissioner, who received 2,945 votes (15.84%), followed by Beth Heile with 2,842 votes (15.28%).

Jennie M. Cook, a former Hildebran mayor, received 2,581 votes (13.88%), Leslie Hairfield received 1,305 votes (7.02%) and Frank Smith received 993 (5.34%).

All results are unofficial until vote canvassing is completed on Friday, May 27.

As he gathered with supporters waiting for the results Tuesday night, Burns said, “I'm just absolutely overwhelmed at the amount of support that I received from across the county. Everyone was so welcoming and kind when I went to call them. I just feel really good about the results.”

He said commissioners have a lot to do.

“This is kind of like baking a cake. You need all of the ingredients and they need to be in the proper proportion,” Burns said.

He said the county needs a healthy mix of economic development and to make sure the county is not a training ground for deputies to go on to other agencies.

Burns said one of the very first things the board needs to do is address the overcrowding issue of employees at the health department and social services.

“Conditions over there are just terrible,” Burns said. “And honestly, nobody should be required to work in those kind of conditions.”

About his win Tuesday, Smith said, “Well, I just want to thank everybody that supported me. I pledge to stand up and fight hard for the working man and working women in this county.”

Smith said he ran his campaign on keeping taxes low and getting water to all parts of the county so all residents can benefit from the basic necessities and stopping unnecessary spending.

“I won't back down from that,” Smith said. “That is what I ran on and I am going to stand up and fight in the commission meetings for those very things.”

Any second primary would be held on Tuesday, July 26, according to the state board of elections.

For the primary, county boards of elections must count absentee-by-mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day that arrive in the mail by 5 p.m. Friday, May 20. Ballots from military and overseas voters received by 5 p.m. May 26 will also be counted, as required by state law, according to the North Carolina State Board of Elections.