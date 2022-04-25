Randy Burns, Republican candidate for Burke County Board of Commissioners

Name: Randy Burns

Party Affiliation: Republican

Seeking Office: Burke County Board of Commissioners

Age: 56

Profession: Senior Executive Director for Economic Development and Corporate Education

Education: East Burke High School; Western Piedmont Community College; Catawba Valley Community College; Western Carolina University

Family: My wife Crystal and I have been married for 29 years. We have two children and two Grandchildren.

Community Involvement: Board member, Burke County United Way; Board Member, Western Piedmont Council of Governments; Chairman of the regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Committee (CEDS) for the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

Served as a member of our Burke County Board of Education from 2011—2019. I served as Chairman of that board from 2013—2019.

1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No

2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? No

3. How do you believe commissioners should address facility inadequacies for the health department and social services?

This issue has been a topic of conversation for a number of years. Unfortunately, the need for these services continues to grow. Serving as the Chairman of the Board of Education often put me front and center in those conversations since the School system central office shares that space. There is no doubt that this is something we need to fix. I would like to hear proposals centered around renovating or replacing the facility. We have to create a safe and nurturing environment for those who work and visit there.

4. What are your feelings on commissioners creating a long-term regional drug rehabilitation facility?

There are two fronts related to this issue. We need to support a comprehensive addiction prevention strategy with our law enforcement agencies. I also belief that we have a duty, as leaders, to provide support to programs that help people recover from addiction. I support the continuous efforts to develop strategies to address this issue, including the possibility of a long-term regional treatment facility.

5. There has been controversy over the placement of the Confederate statue on the Old Burke County Courthouse square and a call to create a committee to discuss/address its location. What decisions would you like to see the board of commissioners make on the statue/committee?

When sworn into office, I will take an oath before God and witnesses to uphold the law. My position is that the law does not allow for this monument to be removed/relocated. I would suggest that there might be a way for a civic group or another organization to use it as a teaching opportunity.

It is my belief, given the status of current law, that this is not an issue for the County Commission to address.

6. What priorities do you think the board should set to live up to its “All About Advancing” slogan?

There are several key components to a robust economic development strategy to keep us Advancing. These are a few.

Promote appropriate incentives to allow BDI to be competitive when courting new opportunities.

Development infrastructure conducive to land development for housing and business interest.

Support the revitalization and preventative maintenance of existing infrastructure so to not fall behind.

Support indoor and outdoor recreational opportunities throughout the county.

Support Educational efforts in both K-12 and our community college.

Develop collaborative opportunities to combat our drug and crime issues by supporting our law enforcement agencies.

Continue to enhance services for our furry friends

7. What makes you qualified to become a commissioner?

I have been preparing for this position of trust for more than a decade. I served as a member of the Board of Education for eight years. The last six consecutive years as Chairman of that board. My time serving as Chairman allowed me to develop detailed knowledge about the office I’m seeking. I worked to build great working relationships with our local, state, and federal leaders. Those established relationships will continue to benefit the citizens of Burke County should I be elected to the Board of Commissioners.

I will work hard to create a robust economic environment in Burke County that not only attracts new business and industry, but will also ensure that our children will grow up in a place that provides the opportunities they need, and want, to stay here and raise their families. I am prepared to go to work on day one. I want more than anything to ensure that my grandchildren, and yours, will have a life full of opportunities I did not have. My candidacy is about my desire to serve our community and help guide us to a brighter future