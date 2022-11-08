Republicans take commissioners seats in Burke

Republicans swept the race for the two Burke County commissioners seats on Tuesday night.

With 50% of registered voters casting ballots in the General Election, former school board chair Randy Burns, a Republican, garnered the highest number of votes at 19,431, or 35.87%.

And former school principal Phil Smith, also a Republican, received the next highest number of votes with 19,337, or 35.7%.

Democrats Steve Starnes and Kyle Whisnant each garnered 14.2% of the vote, with Starnes receiving 7,703 votes and Whisnant getting 7,699 votes.

Tuesday’s election results are unofficial until canvassing certifies the votes on Nov. 29.

Burns gathered with family and friends at Twin Brother’s Pizza in Valdese on Tuesday night to watch election results.

Burns thanked everyone who voted in the General Election, no matter which way they voted.

“I’m really excited and I’m so humbled by all the support and encouragement that I received from so many throughout this election,” Burns said. “I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and doing a good job for you.”

He added, “Thank you all from the bottom of my heart.”

Phil Smith was at Burke County Republican Party headquarters in Valdese on Tuesday night to await election results.

He thanked Burns, Starnes and Whisnant for a good, clean campaign and said he’s proud to be a Burke County citizen.

“I appreciate all the people of Burke County that had enough confidence and faith in me to cast a vote,” Smith said. “And I can promise you that I will serve you as a conservative Republican and try my best to hold taxes down, have less government and stop wasteful spending.”

To view the unofficial elections results, visit www.ncsbe.gov.