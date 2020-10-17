Residents turn out in droves for first days of early voting

Those who aren’t registered to vote can do so and cast a ballot during early voting. A voter also can make changes to their registration during early voting. Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live. For more information, visit www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person.

Registering to vote or any changes will not be allowed on Election Day, Nov. 3.

While tensions over who could win in the upcoming election appear to be running high, the state board of elections is reminding folks that intimidating or coercing any voter is a crime. Penalties for violations include prison time, fines or both. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election officials immediately, according to the state elections board.

The state elections board said in a release that election officials must be prepared to respond immediately to behavior that disrupts or threatens to disrupt the peace and order of a polling place. If the behavior poses a threat to anyone’s safety or a situation seems likely to get out of control, the election officials should immediately contact local law enforcement for assistance, the release said.

State rules require folks electioneering to stay 50 feet away from the entrance to the precinct.