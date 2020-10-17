Residents turn out in droves for first days of early voting

Burke County voters turned out in droves during the first few days of early voting this week.
Early voting started Thursday morning and Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County, said she thinks Thursday was some kind of one-day record.
“All of the sites were busy” Mace said. “We were lined up at the sidewalks of every place.”
The first day saw 2,822 cast a ballot at the five early voting sites in Burke, Mace said.
She said the Glen Alpine Town Hall site voted 531; Hildebran library/senior center voted 662; Burke County Board of Elections site voted 584; the Rutherford College Town Hall site voted 477; and the Burke County Senior Center voted 568.
Mace said she can’t remember an election that had as consistently high numbers at all locations in her 15 years with the Board of Elections.
She said some voters reported waiting between 1.25 hours and 1.5 hours to cast a ballot on Thursday. And the majority of those first-day voters were wearing masks and socially distancing, she said.
Mace said Friday early voting saw even more turning out to cast a ballot. She said 2,883 voted on Friday.
As of Saturday by 2:40 p.m., a total of 6,952 voters in Burke County had cast a ballot during early voting.
“It’s going well. I’m well-pleased. I love our new equipment,” she said.
In addition to the first days of early voting in person, the local board of elections has accepted around 2,000 mail-in ballots, Mace said. The board has sent out approximately 7,037 mail-in ballots.
Mace figures a lot of people who have requested mail-in ballots will not vote the ballots. She thinks they will throw them out and vote during early voting.
Early voting runs through Oct. 31, with hours from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. every weekday and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Oct. 31 the hours will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The five early voting sites are:
Glen Alpine Town Hall, located at 103 Pitts St., Morganton.
Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd., Rutherford College.
Burke County Senior Center, located at 501 N Green St., Morganton. From the front parking lot, go down the sidewalk to the right of the main door and follow the signs.
The library/senior center in Hildebran, located at 101 Old State Hwy. 10 W, Hildebran.
Burke County Board of Elections office, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.
Early voters can cast their ballot at any early voting site in the county.
Those who aren’t registered to vote can do so and cast a ballot during early voting. A voter also can make changes to their registration during early voting. Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live. For more information, visit www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person.
Registering to vote or any changes will not be allowed on Election Day, Nov. 3.
While tensions over who could win in the upcoming election appear to be running high, the state board of elections is reminding folks that intimidating or coercing any voter is a crime. Penalties for violations include prison time, fines or both. Voters who feel harassed or intimidated should notify an election officials immediately, according to the state elections board.
The state elections board said in a release that election officials must be prepared to respond immediately to behavior that disrupts or threatens to disrupt the peace and order of a polling place. If the behavior poses a threat to anyone’s safety or a situation seems likely to get out of control, the election officials should immediately contact local law enforcement for assistance, the release said.
State rules require folks electioneering to stay 50 feet away from the entrance to the precinct.
Also this week, the State Board of Elections said recent social media posts suggesting that if an election worker writes on a ballot it will invalidate it is false.
For all absentee ballots, including one-stop ballots, election workers write an identifying number on ballots. This is a special number assigned to each ballot and voter as required by law, the state board said.
The number allows the ballot to be retrieved, if necessary, based on a voter challenge, such as if the voter dies before Election Day or double votes. It also can be used to retrieve ballots in the event of a successful election protest, such as if several voters are given the wrong ballot style and the margin for a contest is less than that number of voters, the state board said.
Election Day ballots are not retrievable and will not have writing on them unless they are provisional ballots, in which case they may be marked with a “P,” the state board said.
In certain counties, the voter’s precinct also must be written on the ballot so that absentee ballots, including one-stop early voting ballots, can be sorted back into the proper precincts after the election for reporting and data purposes, also as required by law, the state board said.
Those with questions can call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.
