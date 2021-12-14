Richard Epley officially files for Burke County sheriff

Richard Epley, former Burke County Republican Party chairman, filed for Burke County sheriff before filing was brought to a halt.
Epley, a Burke County native, has spent the past 40 years working in various positions in the law enforcement community. He started his career as a road officer for the Morganton Department of Public Safety and has held many roles, including deputy sheriff, adult probation and parole officer, Glen Alpine reserve officer, Burke County sheriff, chief of United Special Police and chief of Delta Company police.
Epley’s top priorities include reducing drug overdoses in the community, improving officer recruitment and retention, and improving community relations.
“The drug problem in the county is my No. 1 priority," he said. "Our county is in the midst of a drug epidemic that’s harming so many families in our community. Too many lives are being lost or destroyed by fentanyl, heroin and numerous other drugs flooding into our county.
"Fixing the drug epidemic in this county is not a simple fix. Solving the drug epidemic is going to take all of us. As sheriff, on Day One, dealers in this county will be placed on notice. No longer will we try placing a Band-Aid on an issue that’s going to take throwing everything but the kitchen sink at it. As sheriff, I plan to place more officers on the road, revamp our narcotics unit, and follow drug cases to completion to ensure we are not leaving loopholes that lead to repeat offenders. I plan to work with the D.A. to ensure he knows we do not support continued plea deals for repeat offenders. We will ensure our officers show up in court to express our desire to see cases through and punish dealers to the highest degree.
"We also need more community involvement with this drug issue. The people of this county are a vital resource for information, and as a department, we will follow these leads to the fullest extent and leave no stone unturned when searching for dealers in this county.”
Epley also said: “A major part of fixing any problem in this county or the department is ensuring that we have enough officers and the officers we have feel supported. Being a law enforcement officer in this day and time is a difficult job. These brave men and women place their lives on the line every day. As sheriff, it will be my goal to attract many more officers to the department to back up the overworked staff that has been working tirelessly to keep the department afloat and the public safe, all while working short-handed. We must modernize our recruitment strategies, ensure competitive compensation, and implement new programs to get young people interested in a career in law enforcement.
“No sheriff’s office can be successful without good relations with our community. As sheriff, I will work to develop new programs for community involvement, including citizen patrols, a community network that helps keep the department engaged and informed, and school programs that engage with students interested in a career in law enforcement.”
Epley holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Gardner-Webb University and an advanced law enforcement certificate from the Sheriffs Training and Standards Commission. He served as a Marine and is serving on the N.C. Law Enforcement Training and Standards Commission. Epley has served as president of Valdese Rotary Club, served as a board member on the council on aging, private protective services board, and has served as the Burke County Republican Party chairman for 12 years. Epley has been a lifelong Republican and worked in the Burke County Republican Party for more than 30 years. He was the only Republican elected sheriff since 1970.