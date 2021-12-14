Richard Epley officially files for Burke County sheriff

“The drug problem in the county is my No. 1 priority," he said. "Our county is in the midst of a drug epidemic that’s harming so many families in our community. Too many lives are being lost or destroyed by fentanyl, heroin and numerous other drugs flooding into our county.

"Fixing the drug epidemic in this county is not a simple fix. Solving the drug epidemic is going to take all of us. As sheriff, on Day One, dealers in this county will be placed on notice. No longer will we try placing a Band-Aid on an issue that’s going to take throwing everything but the kitchen sink at it. As sheriff, I plan to place more officers on the road, revamp our narcotics unit, and follow drug cases to completion to ensure we are not leaving loopholes that lead to repeat offenders. I plan to work with the D.A. to ensure he knows we do not support continued plea deals for repeat offenders. We will ensure our officers show up in court to express our desire to see cases through and punish dealers to the highest degree.