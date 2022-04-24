Richard Epley, Republican candidate for sheriff

Name: Richard Epley

Party Affiliation: Republican

Seeking Office: Burke County Sheriff

Age: 66

Profession: Chief of Delta Company Police

Education: Bachelors in Criminal Justice from Gardner Web University, Advanced Law Enforcement certificate from North Carolina Sheriffs Education and Training Standards Commission, Associates in Criminal Justice from Western Piedmont Community College

Family: I have been happily married to my wife Sandra for almost 44 years. We have three children, two sons, and one daughter. Three grandsons, one granddaughter, and two great-granddaughters.

Community Involvement: North Carolina Training Standards Commission Commissioner from 2015 till present North Carolina Private Protection Board from 2012-2018, Valdese Rotary Club president- 2005 and member since 2001, Member of Burke County Masonic Lodge since 1991, and a Church member of Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church.

1. Have you ever been convicted of a felony? No

2. Do you currently owe back property taxes? NO

3. What changes do you plan to make if you take over the sheriff’s office?

Tackling the drug epidemic by creating a new drug taskforce, improving working relationships between law enforcement entities, working with the D.A. to ensure we are closing any loopholes that criminals are taking advantage of.

Improving recruitment and retention. My first task will be to work on morale and retention in the department. It all starts with ensuring officers feel supported and empowered. Happy officers are the department’s best recruitment tool.

Working on community relations to maximize community input and support in tackling homelessness and the drug epidemic.

4. Do you plan to make any staffing changes if you become sheriff? If so, what changes?

This department can’t afford to lose one more employee. I will look at redistributing manpower and will focus on bringing more individuals to the department. I will also bring in new administrative staff to help implement my new policies and programs that will help this department and our community succeed.

5. With the resources available to the sheriff’s office today, how would you address staffing shortages?

Retention has to be our first focus, I will ensure employee satisfaction, redistribute manpower and update our recruiting methods.

6. How would you work with other elected officials or governing bodies to accomplish the goals you have for the sheriff’s office?

We have to work with county commissioners to ensure we get resources for our department and work with state officials to pass laws tackling serious crime and drug issues. We can’t play a blame game on why things are not getting done.

7. What makes you qualified to become sheriff?

I have 40 years of law enforcement experience and have served as sheriff. My greatest asset is being outside of the department in order to bring fresh ideas to the department. I bring road experience, management, and political experience to get the resources this department needs.