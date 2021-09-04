Rutherford College mayoral incumbent denied candidacy

“I never have intended to abandon my home in Rutherford College,” McClure said.

Duncan asked McClure whether he lives at his home on Buckingham Drive in the town.

McClure, who is retired, admitted that it is a personal family situation that dictates where he spends most of his time, which is Banner Elk. He said his son has been living at the home in Rutherford College. McClure said his son has two cats that he is allergic to and his two dogs don’t get along with his son’s cats. He said until his son can relocate, the living arrangement is best.

McClure said he holds office hours at town hall two days a week and attends all of the meetings.

While McClure argued the living situation is temporary and he intends to return to his Rutherford College home, he couldn’t tell the elections board when that might be, saying family comes first.

J.R. Simpson, attorney for Burke County, defined for the board that “temporary” is a finite amount of time. He told the board state law says if a person moves to another county within the state, with the intention of remaining there an indefinite amount of time and making that county that person's place of residence, that person will be considered to have lost their first place of residence.