This year’s municipal election will be different and officials hope it won’t be confusing for voters.

Because of two North Carolina Senate bills passed during the 2021 session, school board elections and the towns of Rutherford College and Hildebran will not be on the ballot this year.

North Carolina Session Law 2021-51 changed the Burke County Board of Education elections from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years and from nonpartisan to partisan. It also changed the town of Rutherford College municipal elections from odd-numbered to even-numbered years.

And Session Law 2021-102, among other things, changed the town of Hildebran municipal elections from odd-numbered years to even-numbered years.

The school board election and the Hildebran and Rutherford College municipal elections will be on the ballot in 2024, said Debbie Mace, director of elections for Burke County.

Given that, there are 13 precincts that won’t be open this year because they don’t contain any municipality voters, she said.

The precincts that will be closed on Election Day are:

Drexel No. 3 precinct (High Peak Baptist Church)

Icard No. 2 (George Hildebran Fire Department)

Icard No. 3 (Hildebran Municipal Gym)

Jonas Ridge (Jonas Ridge Fire Department)

Linville No. 1 (Longtown Fire Department)

Linville No. 2 (Lake James Fire Department)

Quaker Meadows 1B (Quaker Meadows Presbyterian Church)

Silvercreek No. 2 (West End Fire Department)

Upper Creek (Smyrna Baptist Church)

Upper Fork (Enola Fire Department)

Chesterfield Ruritan Club

Lower Fork (South Mountain Fire Department)

Pilot Mountain

Candidate filing for municipal elections starts July 7.

As for early voting, which will start Oct. 19 and run through Nov. 4, there will be four voting sites open, including two in towns that won’t have an election this year, Mace said.

The early voting sites that will be open are:

Burke County Board of Elections, located at 2128 S. Sterling St., Morganton.

Burke County Senior Center, located at 501 N. Green St., Morganton.

Rutherford College Town Hall, located at 980 Malcolm Blvd.

Burke County Library/Senior Center, located at 101 Main Ave., West, Hildebran.

Mace said she hopes voters in the county won’t be confused in this year’s municipal election.

If anyone is confused or has any questions about whether they will be voting this year, call the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010, Mace said.

“I don’t care if we get 200 calls a day,” Mace said. “I want people to be aware before they get up and go on election morning.”