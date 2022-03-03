Several more candidates file for election

Anyone planning to run for election this year has until noon Friday to file.
Several candidates have filed this week.
Democrat Kyle Whisnant filed on Feb. 28 and Republican Frank R. Smith Jr. filed Thursday for a seat on the Burke County Board of Commissioners.
On Wednesday, Justin Ryan Austin filed for the Ward 5 seat on the Long View Board of Alderman.
And Democrat Billy Martin of Marion filed to run for N.C. Senate District 46. That is the seat currently held by Republican Warren Daniel of Morganton. Daniel will face fellow Republican Mark Crawford of Montreat in the upcoming primary election.
In addition, Republican Michael Magnotta filed on Wednesday for the District 10 U.S. House of Representatives seat. He will face incumbent Republican Patrick McHenry, along with other Republican challengers Richard Speer from Lincolnton and Jeff Gregory of Shelby in the Republican primary election.
On the Democratic Party side, Burke County resident Pam Genant, who filed on Feb. 24, will face Michael Felder of Arden for the District 10 seat in the primary election.
The Burke County Board of Elections opens at 8 a.m. Monday through Friday.
Other candidates who have filed to run for election this year are:
• Republicans for county commissioners (two seats open) — Tom Johnson, Jennie Cook, Randy Burns, Beth Heile and Phil Smith.
• Democrats for county commissioners (two seats open) — Steve W. Starnes
• Republicans for sheriff — Richard Epley and Banks Hinceman
• Republicans for Clerk of Court — Crystal Carpenter, Bryan Steen and Eric Duckworth
• Democrats for Clerk of Court — Becky Weatherman
• Republicans for NC House Seat 86 — Hugh Blackwell
• Republicans for NC Senate Seat 46 — Warren Daniel
The North Carolina State Board of Elections said in a release that its staff will hold a random drawing at 2:30 p.m. Friday, to determine the order candidates’ names will appear on ballots for this year’s primary and general elections. The drawing will be streamed on Facebook Live on the State Board’s Facebook page.
Election filing in the state started again on Feb. 24 after being abruptly stopped on Dec. 8 due to challenges to state redistricting maps.
The North Carolina State Board of Elections said candidates who filed before the filing was suspended on Dec. 8 do not need to re-file if they still want to run for the same office. However, those candidates can withdraw their candidacy during the new filing period and instead file for any other office for which they are eligible. The deadline to withdraw is the close of business on Tuesday, according to the state elections board.
The last day to register to vote or make changes is April 22 but people can register and vote on the same day during the early voting period, according to elections officials. People also can make updates such as a change of address during early voting but will not be able to change their political affiliation.
The last day to request an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. on May 10.
Absentee ballots can be returned at any early voting location but on Election Day will have to be returned in person at the Burke County Board of Elections office.
Early voting for the primary election will start on April 28 and run through May 14. Weekday early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on the last day of early voting from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to the Burke County Board of Elections.
Early voting sites in 2022 will be at the Burke County Board of Elections, Glen Alpine Town Hall, East Burke Library and Senior Center in Hildebran, Burke County Senior Center and Rutherford College Town Hall.
The State Board of Elections is reminding voters that state and county election officials will never go door-to-door conducting any type of election business.
Filing for Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor in Burke County (two seats) starts June 13 and ends July 1.
The 2022 General Election will be on Nov. 8.
For additional information, contact the Burke County Board of Elections at 828-764-9010.